Joel Embiid cleared to return for Sixers

After being an MVP finalist last season, Joel Embiid was off to another strong start, although his numbers are down in several categories. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the past nine games due to COVID-19, Sixers center Joel Embiid will be back on the court for Saturday’s contest with the Timberwolves, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Embiid hasn’t played since Nov. 6 after testing positive for the virus. He reportedly experienced some COVID-19 symptoms, which explains why he was sidelined for so long. Philadelphia has been especially hard hit by the virus this season with Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle also spending time in the league’s health and safety protocols.

After being an MVP finalist last season, Embiid was off to another strong start, although his numbers are down in several categories. Through nine games, he is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per night, but he is shooting just 43.5% from the field. The Sixers were 2-7 while Embiid was sidelined.

Harris will also return Saturday after missing the past two games with a strained hip, Wojnarowski adds.