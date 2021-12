Jalen Pitre stuck with his long-time commitment to Baylor while every other recruit bailed in the wake of a horrendous scandal. He was in a class all by himself when coach Matt Rhule was hired in December 2016, six months after Art Briles was fired. Under an interim coach, the Bears had ended their regular season on a six-game losing streak and Pitre was the only recruit still verbally committed to Baylor.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO