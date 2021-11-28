ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hokies survive and defeat Virginia 29-24

By Evan G. Watkins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech survives, breaking up a fourth-down attempt with 0:30 remaining on Saturday night to defeat rival Virginia, 29-24. Led by running back Raheem Blackshear, who had a career-high 169-yards rushing and one touchdown, mixed with the running game of Braxton Burmeister and Connor Blumrick, the Hokies rushed for 321-yards in...

jerryratcliffe.com

Cavaliers come up short in 29-24 loss to Hokies in Commonwealth Clash

With the Commonwealth Cup on the line and the clock ticking away, Virginia needed a touchdown to take down arch-rival Virginia Tech and clinch a winning season. On a crucial third-and-8 from the Hokies’ 9-yard line with under 40 seconds to play, a banged-up Brennan Armstrong completed a backward pass across the field to senior offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, losing 5 yards on the play, setting up a do-or-die, fourth-and-13 conversion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gobblercountry.com

Halftime: The Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Virginia Cavaliers

Wearing all white the Virginia Tech Hokies received the kick-off from the blue clad Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies went straight to the ground starting with a first down run from Raheem Blackshear and following that with another first down run from QB, Braxton Burmeister. Like last week against the Miami Hurricanes, Blumrick and Burmeister were shuffling in and out, but stalled at the Virginia 41-yard line. Brennan Armstrong and the prolific Hoos’ passing offense took to the field and started on the ground before moving to the air and finding Dontayvion Wicks for 27-yards. Sticking with the pass the Cavaliers quickly pushed into the VT redzone, eventually finding the mountain that is Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown. Armstrong was nearly perfect on UVA’s first possession, completing 7 of 8 attempted for 88 yards and the score. Laundry was flying early and often with seven total penalties between the two squads during their first possessions. The Hokies responded quickly with a perfectly thrown ball that hit Robinson in stride for the 61-yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the first quarter VT tied it up, 7-7. Not wanting to only score by throwing, Armstrong scored on a one-yard run, putting the Cavaliers up 14-7. Not wanting to be outdone, Burmeister closed the first quarter with a 71-yard run down to the Virginia three-yard line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: 5 takeaways from Hokies’ win over Virginia

The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 29-24, Saturday to ensure the Commonwealth Cup will remain in Blacksburg for another year. Things didn’t look good for the Hokies early as they had to punt on the opening possession. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong quickly marched down the field for a touchdown to give the Hoos an early 7-0 lead.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Hokies hold on to Commonwealth Cup; beat Cavs 29-24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards Saturday night and beat Virginia 29-24. Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a double-reverse as the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. They also achieved bowl eligibility for the 28th time in 29 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech retains Commonwealth Cup, defeats Virginia 29-24

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (AP) Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards Saturday night and beat Virginia 29-24. Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a double-reverse as the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. They also achieved bowl eligibility for the 28th time in 29 years.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football squanders a golden opportunity in a loss to Virginia Tech 29-24

In a hard-fought affair against Virginia’s biggest rival, an offensive absence in the second half doomed Virginia to another loss to Virginia Tech 29-24. The Cavaliers (6-6, 4-4 ACC) started off strong in the first half, but missed opportunities starting in the second quarter eventually left the door open for the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) to come back and emerge victorious. Virginia would score just three points in the second half, which simply was not a winning strategy for this iteration of Cavalier football.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
bcsnn.com

Brent Pry Accepts the Challenge of Trying to Rebuild Virginia Tech Hokies Football

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Brent Pry has accepted the Virginia Tech Football head coaching position. The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native joins the Hokies after serving the past eight seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Penn State. Pry returns to Blacksburg after working as a defensive graduate assistant for the Hokies from 1995-97 under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
BLACKSBURG, VA
