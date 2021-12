The latest update to Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier includes a new mechanic for players to utilize. The “mimic materia” in FFVII The First Soldier will allow for players to transform into Cloud Strife. Not only will this empower the player who has used the Mimic Materia to transform into Cloud, but they will have access to some of his signature abilities as well. However, in order to obtain the Mimic Materia, players will need to take down a challenging enemy. [Thanks, Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO