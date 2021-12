Anthony Joshua can refresh his boxing career by following in the footsteps of Wladimir Klitschko, according to the Ukrainian’s former manager Bernd Bonte.Joshua is 2-2 in his last four fights, having dropped his heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz in June 2019 before beating the Mexican-American at the end of that year, going on to stop Kubrat Pulev in 2020 but once again losing his belts this September with a defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.Klitschko retired in August 2017, four months after losing to Joshua to suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time in his long, storied career – having been...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO