Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (17-3) play against the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021

Phoenix Suns 113, Brooklyn Nets 107 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets fail another test, fall to league-best #Suns in front of record crowd nypost.com/2021/11/27/net… via @nypostsports – 12:36 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“… this group continued to battle. We kept fighting, pushed it to overtime, had a chance to win it. It’s a long season. Nobody’s hanging their heads or feeling sorry for themselves. We’ll just keep growing and getting better.” – James Borrego

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 11:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

UPDATED: 5 takeaways from #Suns 16th straight win in outlasting #Nets to setup showdown with #Warriors (w/postgame videos) #DubNation #NetsWorld https://t.co/Krt8Hw20do via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QMBpDycwgh – 11:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Phoenix Suns played their best basketball of the season so far on a back-to-back across the country that wrapped up a four-game road trip, a stretch of 15 games in 26 days and kept their winning streak alive that now sits at 16.

Fairly impressive: arizonasports.com/story/2913482/… – 11:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Awesome stretch in the second half by JaVale McGee defending the rim pic.twitter.com/oCIVLN6E5F – 11:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

It’s crazy that the Jazz have played exactly one great game this season and are tied for the fourth best record in the league….but against the backdrop of what Phoenix and Golden State are doing, it’s clear this team still needs to play several levels better with consistency – 11:30 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

The Suns are on an incredible 16-game win streak. And are in SECOND place. – 11:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“To play 15 games I think in 26 days with travel, with back-to-backs.” Monty Williams as #Suns close unbeaten run on 4-game road trip with 113-107 wire-to-wire win at Brooklyn as they never trailed #NetsWorld . pic.twitter.com/07ZcryiL0J – 11:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Butler and Lowry have spent the last 5 minutes roasting each other as they sit side-by-side in the post-game presser

Fighting over the mic, Lowry roasting Butler about his jacket

Jimmy tries to cut-off Kyle

“This is my question bro.”

@5ReasonsSports – 11:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“’First team.’ That’s what we’re yelling out there on the sideline… First Team All-Defense. He contributes to all our wins in many wins that I always say don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

– @Devin Booker on @Mikal Bridges

Hear from the team tonight! 👇 – 11:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’d be nice.”

Chris Paul on shot to be on 3 teams that’s won 17 in a row (Rockets, Clippers).

#Suns win away.

“Everybody knows the ultimate goal is to win a championship, but if you don’t enjoy the small victories throughout the regular season then what the hell you doing? pic.twitter.com/tLrqnxQOcB – 11:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry: 31 PTS, 5 AST

Kelly: 23 PTS, 4 REB

Miles: 22 PTS, 5 REB

Gordon: 21 PTS, 3 AST

LaMelo: 19 PTS, 13 AST, 11 REB

PJ: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/vmSnEODD5U – 11:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @LaMelo Ball

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5350cx1KD2 – 11:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tough loss. Back at it on Monday.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ppG4CtOHQ8 – 10:57 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The Suns beat the Nets to make it 16 straight wins. They can match franchise history and take a spot atop the league back home Tuesday. The Warriors will be waiting.

apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 10:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s tough man. Just trying to play hard to our scheme and our scouting, but I had four guys behind me helping. So it wasn’t just all me.”

Mikal Bridges when asked about the career-high seven steals and guarding James Harden and Kevin Durant in #Suns win over Nets. pic.twitter.com/lLO7wEubFM – 10:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

hi please remember to breathe during this commercial – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m looking forward to it.” Devin Booker on #Suns facing #Warriors on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Top two teams in #NBA.

Warriors 17-2. Suns 17-3. pic.twitter.com/p3V6vBTE8l – 10:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Impressive man. 1st team. That’s what we were yelling out there on the sidelines. That’s what we were yelling as a team. 1st team all-defense.”

Devin Booker on Mikal Bridges, who racked up career high 7 steals, guarded James Harden and Kevin Durant in #Suns win in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/wCY2IM0lqV – 10:46 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. 👀 basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 10:46 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

James Harden was asked about adjusting and knowing when to pass and when to score without Kyrie in the lineup.

“Honestly, I’m trying to figure all that out right now.” pic.twitter.com/Nw23Gt3GeU – 10:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns‘ 16th straight win in outlasting #Nets to setup showdown with #Warriors for #NBA top record azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:33 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The sellout crowd of 18,071 at Barclays Center for tonight’s #Suns game was the #Nets‘ biggest turnout since they moved to Brooklyn. – 10:31 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

James Harden on scoring vs distribute with no Kyrie: “Honestly, I’m trying to figure all that out right now… when to score, be a playmaker, run offense, to do a bit of everything. It’s been a little difficult especially since – from whatever – but it’s been a little difficult.” – 10:31 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Suns extend their win streak to 16 ☀️☀️

Devin Booker dropped 30 points in their 113-107 win over the Nets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/th3CYW047n – 10:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🉑🉑🉑 pic.twitter.com/lZW3aueEWn – 10:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Very satisfying, man.”

Devin Booker after going 4-0 on road trip and closing it with win at Brooklyn on 2nd of back-to-back. #Suns – 10:26 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s obviously early in the season, and they’ve had some injuries, but the Nets have had three shots at Milwaukee, Golden State and Phoenix, and despite the final score tonight have been pretty thoroughly outplayed in all three of them. – 10:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker said the Suns as a team were yelling “First Team!” for Mikal Bridges, as in First Team All-Defense. – 10:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Aside from a valiant but futile rallies at the end of each half, the Suns blasted the Nets like Thanksgiving leftovers. Early story for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:15 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

DeAndre’ Bembry on James Harden,

“He see’s the game better than a lot of players.” – 10:12 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden on finding that balance: “I’m just trying to figure it out. It’s been a little difficult, especially since – well, whatever – but it’s been a little difficult. But I’m trying to figure it out.” Make up your own mind on ‘whatever’ is. #Nets #NBA – 10:11 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

James Harden finished with 12 pts, 14 assists, 13 rebs, 7 TOs. He shot 4-for-15, 0-6 from 3. The 26.6% is 4th-lowest percentage he’s shot in a triple-double. Harden admits he is trying to figure out when to distribute vs score with no Kyrie and it’s been difficult at times. – 10:10 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden on finding the balance between scoring and facilitating: “Honestly, I’m trying to figure all that out right now, trying to figure out when when to score when to be a playmaker…” #Nets – 10:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I asked James Harden how he’s approaching passing vs shooting with Kyrie Irving no longer in the lineup: “I’m still trying to figure that out,” he said. – 10:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“I’m trying figure out when to score, when to playmaker … When to do everything. It’s been difficult.” – 10:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Did not think there would be a time anytime soon we would be checking the record book for 3s. Rockets have 21 with 7:51 left. NBA record is 29, franchise record 28. Rockets up 10. – 10:06 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“We didn’t get off to a good start and we were basically playing catch up the whole game.” – 10:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said the Suns don’t win tonight if it wasn’t for JaVale McGee’s effort. Said it was impressive the amount of shots he distracted at the rim tonight. – 10:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We don’t talk about it.”

Monty Williams when asked about winning 16 straight games to come within a game of tying the franchise record for consecutive wins and playing #Warriors on Tuesday. #Suns – 10:04 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The Man of Steal! 👋

@Mikal Bridges with tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/6nmSDylHwY – 10:01 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kevin Durant says the Nets can do the little things better. They did it in spurts but not entire game. The Nets had 20 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Suns. – 10:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said the Suns’ offense got stuck in mud against the Nets’ switching in a few different parts of the game but noted they won through their defense again. – 10:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant on DeAndre’ Bembry: “He played incredible tonight.” Said Bembry was one of the Nets’ lone brightspots. – 10:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant says,

“It’s just the little things that we have to correct.” – 10:00 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

They are going to need to replace the nets before Monday’s game – 10:00 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says Nets have to continue to grow and make plays when James Harden gets into the paint and draws a crowd. Nash says it can’t be all or nothing for Harden once he gets into the paint, that the Nets have to be able to provide another layer on offense. – 9:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s turn this around.

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/qimwsDesSO – 9:58 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash admits there was not a lot of space for James Harden to operate in tonight. – 9:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Get yourself some Gorilla Bites tomorrow!

Download the Suns app to claim your 3 free Gorilla Bites and head to an @ATLWingsAZ in the next 24hrs!

📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/khsIHdNVL3 – 9:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

A lot of clapping and cheering could be heard as the Suns returned to their locker room along with someone shouting, “We run New York.” Red-hot Suns push winning streak to 16 in a row after beating the Knicks and Nets on the road on back-to-back nights. – 9:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Johnson was the only Nets reserve to play more than 12 minutes. Nash really rode the starters. – 9:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I know this is the Cardinals’ thing but maybe the Suns are just f**king better – 9:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

An enthusiastic #Suns teams enters their locker room after beating #Nets, 113-107

Didn’t recognize voice, but I heard, “We’re the best team in the expletive) world.”

16 straight wins, one shy of tying franchise record for most consecutive wins.

Up next? Tuesday vs. #Warriors. – 9:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 113, BKN 107

Booker: 30 Pts, 9-18 FG

Paul: 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast

McGee: 10 Pts, 10 Reb

Bridges: 13 Pts, 7 Stl

Durant: 37 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast

Suns win their 16th straight game, the second-longest streak in franchise history – 9:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Suns beat the Nets 113-107. Weird game. Phoenix looked in control for most of the game until they didn’t. But Nets bug themselves too deep of a hole. DeAndre’ Bembry played great. Kevin Durant did, too. James Harden struggled. Another loss to a contender. – 9:49 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

It’s a perfect road trip. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/68JVBY7uLK – 9:49 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets had their biggest crowd ever for a Brooklyn Nets game — 18,071 — on hand tonight. – 9:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns just played 15 games in 26 days and won all of them. – 9:49 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

16 wins in a row. Second night of a back-to-back. Super impressive performance from the Suns. – 9:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Suns are 17-3 this season — only second to the Warriors.

They are 7-1 vs .500 teams — only second to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/EmxNCZOtzp – 9:48 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

20 games into the regular season and there is clear separation with Golden St./Phoenix and the rest of the NBA.

Both teams are in mid-April form while the rest of the league is still trying to figure out who they exactly are.

Plenty of season for the pack to catch up. – 9:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns win their 16th straight game after beating Brooklyn, the leaders of the Eastern Conference. They have not lost in 31 days.

Next up in Phoenix to potentially tie the franchise record of 17? Golden State, the leaders of the Western Conference.

Tuesday is going to be fun. – 9:48 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/D2LEwcfmzW – 9:48 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 107, Suns 113

Kevin Durant (39 PTS, 8 REBS, 6 ASTS), LaMarcus Aldridge (18 PTS) & the Nets fought, but it wasn’t enough. Phoenix’s depth outmatched Brooklyn’s depth by far and it’s games like this that show the Nets need to be healthy to be taken seriously. – 9:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📸📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/bPAAfwKkwN – 9:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Nets are 4-6 vs .500 teams this season.

They’re the only team better than .600 to have a losing record vs .500 teams. pic.twitter.com/dWbMk96Fkt – 9:45 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

James Johnson had a 12.9 net rating coming in, is +12 tonight. He’s the only available center right now who can switch, with Claxton out and Griffin/Aldridge ineffective in that role. – 9:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 99, Hawks 90.

Knicks improve to 11-9 on the season. Next up: at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

• Burks 23-7-3

• Fournier 20 pts

• Barrett 15 & 7

• Toppin 13 pts

• Young 33-4-7

Knicks missing Walker, Rose, Gibson & Noel but come up w/ maybe their best win of the season – 9:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant played the final 33 minutes tonight.

In a regular season game in November.

This man needs help. pic.twitter.com/uBSUlnQlNg – 9:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seems like every time the Nets were building offensive momentum they couldn’t hit the one to really make it interesting. – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder follow of missed Booker 3. #Suns up nine. – 9:41 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Suns have had a much harder time scoring since Nets put Johnson at 5 for LMA. Suns also way too focused on milking clock – 9:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mills has missed two open corner 3s. #Suns still up seven. – 9:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden’s block just now may have atoned for all his turnovers. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mills miss. Bridges rebound. – 9:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets force a shot clock violation, down seven with two minutes left. – 9:40 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets have played outstanding defense last three possessions. Might be too late but they’ve cut the lead to 108-101. – 9:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve got a 7-point game with 2:03 to go. The Nets are rolling. Can the seal the deal? – 9:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Nets force 24-second violation.

Down seven. #Suns – 9:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges just guarding Harden into a missed shot and Durant into a kick out on the same possession.

Now Mills got a 3 off it.

Next trip, Bridges guards Durant again. Durant misses. #Suns up nine. – 9:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets are within single digits for the first time since early in the 3rd quarter. – 9:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton inside. #Suns up 12. – 9:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets went on that run with Devin Booker on the bench. Book is now back in to close this game. Time to see if the momentum can carry. – 9:36 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

DeAndre’ Bembry surprisingly picking up some of the offensive slack tonight with 18 points and 9-for-11 shooting to go with 9 rebounds. He’s been all over the court making plays on both ends of the floor. Nets making a late run at Suns, within 106-96 with 4:54 left. – 9:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns’ offense stalled for 2 minutes so they tried to go to DA on back-to-back possessions to exploit the switching but that didn’t work either. Nets get runouts off both possessions. 10-point game. – 9:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The deficit has been cut to 10 with 4:54 left in the quarter, it’s not over for the Nets 👀 – 9:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Can’t tweet enough about DeAndre’ Bembry tonight. He’s done so many things. Kicks it out to Mills for a 3 that rims out. Gets the rebound and puts it back. Nets down 10 with 4:54 left. – 9:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

DeAndre Bembry should get MVP chants next. He and Kevin Durant have powered the Nets to a respectable game here down the stretch. Bembry is up to 18 points and 9 rebounds. #Nets – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Nets making perhaps their final run. Lead down to 12. #Suns – 9:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That is JaVale McGee’s third double-double this season despite playing over 20 minutes only twice – 9:29 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets are down 16 with 5:55 left. If they can string together a couple of stops there’s a chance. – 9:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail 104-88 with 6:55 left. Can’t see the starters staying in much longer. – 9:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker sits with his fifth foul. Suns up 16 with 7:30 left. Whole lot of time left on a SEGABABA. – 9:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

MVP chants for KD at the line again. Fans trying to will Durant into an all-time performance. Nets down 16 with 7:24 to go in Q4. It’ll have to start soon. – 9:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker five fouls. #Suns up 102-84. – 9:24 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Not to overstate the obvious that’s been stated many times before, but this is a game where the Nets could use a certain All-Star point guard that would allow them to take the struggling Harden off the ball. – 9:22 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Feels like the Nets have missed a million shots at the basket tonight. – 9:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

James Harden dribbled the ball off his foot for a turnover and a good portion of the fans here at Barclays booed. – 9:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Healthy amount of boos after Harden kicks a ball out of bounds for his seventh turnover. – 9:20 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Boos raining down at Barclays Center after yet another James Harden turnover. Harden is up to 6 turnovers and the Nets are down 21. #Nets – 9:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve got a close one in Houston.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/crTJcEelQv – 9:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden getting booed after a kicked ball leads to a turnover. – 9:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Great second quarter for @Terry Rozier 👌

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/dk31KTCfXr – 9:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges attacking a closeout in the corner this season pic.twitter.com/GrgBAghtyV – 9:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

JaVale McGee has been great this year – 9:15 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

One frame till we head home. #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/ft7ajJwn2w – 9:14 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Suns push lead back up 90-72 entering fourth. Kevin Durant doing all he can to keep Nets close with 24 points and seven rebounds. Suns look like the more complete and cohesive team on both ends tonight. – 9:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

11 3’s = 🍔!!!

Tomorrow, get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/ZsDauRQh1b – 9:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges has 11 points, 7 steals and three rebounds.

He’s not the leading scorer or rebounder, but he’s been the difference maker tonight.

#Suns – 9:13 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 72, Suns 90

Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 7 REBS) , LaMarcus Aldridge (18 PTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets are getting humiliated. Phoenix has taken 17 more shots than Brooklyn and the bench still hasn’t stepped up. It’s not over yet though. – 9:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Suns all over the Nets 90-72. Durant leads with 24. Brooklyn has 18 turnovers for 20 Phoenix points. Take those away and it’s a game. Phoenix’s bench is also doing a number on Brooklyn. – 9:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Kevin Durant ends the third quarter at 33 minutes. His season high is 39.

Suns up 18. You figure they can put this one away during KD’s rest. – 9:12 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

After a scoreless second quarter, Booker comes back with 10 in the third and Suns push their lead in Brooklyn to 90-72. – 9:12 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’re once again in #PassTheSticks territory with the Nets down 20 here at the end of the 3rd. And once again, Kevin Durant responds with a basket. – 9:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Durant has 22 on 7-of-17 shooting, 3-of-5 from 3, but #Nets are down 20 as #Suns are shooting 12-of-33 on 3s. – 9:09 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

🔒 A CAREER-HIGH 7 STEALS FOR MIKAL 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oWAWRxfP2p – 9:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

MOVING ON 🆙📈

Congrats to @Terry Rozier on moving into 6th place on the 3PT Made list in franchise history! 👌

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/971SZB5gsf – 9:06 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges becomes the third player this season to have at least 7 steals in a game. Chris Paul had 7 in Houston and the Clippers’ Paul George snagged eight in October. – 9:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Well the Suns’ lead is back up to 18. James Harden is 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3. Tough to have that in a game like this. – 9:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

James Harden gets a breather in the third and it has already been quite the roller-coaster game for Harden. He has 13 assists and 10 rebounds. But he also has six turnovers, has missed 9-of-10 shots and only has four points. – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges on the knockaway from behind on Durant.

He’s been all over the floor. #Suns up 18. – 9:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Take off @Nick Richards 💪💥

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/STf4p6k5Lg – 9:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nail on the head there from EJ. Nets worked really hard to get back in this game and another Suns run puts them down 18. We’ll see if they’ve got one more big push left in ’em. – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Harden’s numbers:

4 points (1-of-10 FGs, 0-for-4 on 3s).

10 rebounds.

13 assists.

6 turnovers.

Wow. #Suns up 18 as Ayton scores inside. – 9:01 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Harden having an all-or-nothing outing. 13 assists, but 1 for 10 with six turnovers. – 9:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Steve Nash just letting #Nets play as they’re down 18. – 9:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Harden just hit an ill spin move then airballed a floater – 8:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas is set to check in – 8:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker gets his third foul. He’s got 5 mins or so left on his shift still so getting his 4th would put the Suns in trouble. – 8:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker holds pose as 3 ball bounces around rim and drops.

#Suns up 77-61. – 8:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges picking up Harden full court

This isn’t 2018-19 when Harden cooked Bridges his rookie year.

Plus Bridges is more effective on the offensive end. Has 11 on 5-of-7 shooting.

#Suns up 74-61 as Paul scores over Aldridge. – 8:56 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Harden with 4-9-12 4 turnovers and 1-of-9 shooting is a box score I’ll tell ya – 8:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Steve Nash: Some type of miscommunication on defense leaves Chris Paul with a wide-open floater at the rim. Bembry with his hands up like wtf happened?

Suns lead, 70-58. KD/LMA/DB each have 14, but Nets can’t seem to get stops here in Q3. – 8:52 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Jingle bell rock the rim. pic.twitter.com/r59BgfaPj2 – 8:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton stayed in front of Harden and didn’t give up a bucket as Harden missed jumper.

Then Crowder gets 3 on other end.

#Suns up 12 as Paul scores, prompting Nash to call timeout. #Suns – 8:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Just give the ball to LaMarcus Aldridge and get out the way – 8:51 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden couldn’t break down DeAndre Ayton on multiple attempts, settled for a heavily contested stepback 3 that clanked off the side of the rim. – 8:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

DA’s gotta talk there. Booker went to the corner cuz he didn’t know DA had recovered – 8:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The way DeAndre Bembry is playing he might never come off the bench again. – 8:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Steve Nash just patted Aldridge on the butt after Booker knocked down a 3 in his face.

#Suns up seven as Bembry answers. Has 12.

Booker with 19. – 8:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On to the 2nd.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/zvTpNCoL0Y – 8:47 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Mikal Bridges. Six first half steals. 🔒 – 8:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

M3️⃣3️⃣LO!

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/f7oLsEeWOl – 8:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 46, Suns 56

Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 4 REBS), DeAndre’ Bembry (10 PTS) & the Nets are recovering well after from a slow start. Though, the job is not finished. Brooklyn’s bench has to step up, scoring only 6 points is not going to help their case. – 8:40 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

After blowing out the Knicks last night the Suns led the Nets by as many as 20 in the 2nd Q before some good Brooklyn D helped close the gap to 56-46 at half – 8:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

James Harden literally flopped backwards taking 3.

Ugh miss.

Paul scores to end half.

#Suns 56 #Nets 46.

McGee talked to Ayton as Suns went to locker room.

PHX: Devin Booker 16. Paul 12. Team: 17 pts off 15 Nets turnovers.

BKN: Durant 12, Bembry 10. Harden 4 (1-of-8 FGs) – 8:36 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Plenty of game left pic.twitter.com/DHTA3xLZuz – 8:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden went 1-of-8 from the field for 4 points to go with 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 turnovers in the first half. – 8:36 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Ten point lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/GMxLI9ewRk – 8:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 56-46. Impressive the Nets were able to get it down to 10 after trailing by 20. DeAndre’ Bembry is the first half MVP. He’s been big on both ends of the floor. Aldridge has eight and five KD’s got 12. – 8:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 56, BKN 46

Booker: 16 Pts, 5-10 FG

Bridges: 9 Pts, 6 Stl

Paul: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG

Durant: 12 Pts, 4-10 FG – 8:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Suns take a 56-46 lead over the Nets into halftime. Nets woke up from the itis midway through the 2nd quarter, but against elite teams, this is way too much rope. Kevin Durant and DeAndre’ Bembry stood out during BKN’s 13-0 run, but 15 turnovers have crushed the Nets so far. – 8:33 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets had a 15-0 run to cut a 20-point deficit down to five. Chris Paul then had the last five of the half to make it 556-46. – 8:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets, Kevin Durant and their defense came to life, going on a 15-0 run at one point before heading into the half down 56-46. – 8:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden looked like he got RKO’d on that 3-point attempt. What in the hell – 8:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Beard found Bembry AGAIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YpPpd9ChOO – 8:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bembry steal and layup

#Suns lead down to five. – 8:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant and DeAndre’ Bembry sparked this Nets’ run with defense and energy. Picked up the whole team’s activity level. – 8:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets putting a 13-0 run together now. Durant corner 3 over Booker has the Suns’ lead down to seven. – 8:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns not exactly closing this half on the strongest note. That double-digit lead is now down to 7 – 8:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets on a 13-0 run. That KD 3-pointer has them within 51-44. #Suns #NBA – 8:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Hi, @Brooklyn Nets so glad you joined us in the 2nd quarter. – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Durant picks Paul’s pocket, but then #Suns got back to force turnover.

Next trip. Durant 3.

#Suns lead down to seven. – 8:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nets woke up. 10-0 run – 8:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

DeAndre’ Bembry might be the Nets’ most active player tonight. He’s got eight and four. Has been cutting and getting to the rim. Also hitting the boards and causing deflections. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker hasn’t scored in the 2nd quarter. #Suns lead down to 10. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns current lineup: Payne, Paul, Booker, Crowder and Ayton.

Thoughts? – 8:27 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

✔️ 20k points

✔️ 10k assists

✔️ 5k rebounds

Already the first player in @NBA history with 20,000 points & 10,000 assists, @Chris Paul notches his 5,000th career rebound 👏 pic.twitter.com/ClZwG3FGcj – 8:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

MVP chants for Kevin Durant – 8:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

M-V-P chants for Durant.

#Suns up 51-39 as Durant has nine. – 8:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges has 6 steals…and it’s not even halftime yet. – 8:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets up to 13 turnovers to Phoenix’s 2. – 8:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

The whole Mikal Bridges all defensive team talk is gaining momentum tonight.

James Harden one of the all-time great scorers, and Bridges is making it tougher than tough.

Harden 1-of-7 for four points (2-of-2 FTs) with four turnovers. #Suns up 51-35 with 4:52 left in 1st half. – 8:21 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets should run plays that result in open LaMarcus Aldridge mid-range jump shots as 65% of their offense – 8:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Chris Paul just grabbed his 5,000th career rebound. Makes him the only player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 10,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds. – 8:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul 3. #Suns up 20. – 8:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Suns, playing the second of a New York back-to-back, have forced 11 turnovers already with 6:51 left to play in the first half. The Nets are struggling to get a good clean offensive set going. Phoenix is getting whatever it wants on the other end. Suns up 51-31. – 8:19 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

OMG CAM JOHNSON! 🤭 – 8:19 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

good business decision by KD – 8:19 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve reached #PassTheSticks territory with the Nets down 17 here in the second quarter. – 8:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Oh Cam Johnson. Damn. #Suns – 8:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Court Vision 👁👁

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/E3Rtv3YoFZ – 8:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Durant scores over Johnson and he can do that over anyone in the league, but it wasn’t just a walk up shot or in rhythm.

#Suns up 44-29 as Millsap gets putback over Bridges. – 8:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

In 95 seconds:

Mikal Bridges steal

Mikal Bridges layup

Mikal Bridges layup

Mikal Bridges steal

Mikal Bridges dunk – 8:16 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

*watching mikal bridges* pic.twitter.com/rASMK7hT6D – 8:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Now it’s early, but #Nets haven’t played since Wednesday.

#Suns are coming off a back-to-back and look like the fresher team while the Nets look a step behind.

Has 10 turnovers that’s led to 15 Phoenix points. – 8:16 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets have already gave the ball up 10 times. – 8:15 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Phoenix Suns on @YESNetwork .. join us ! pic.twitter.com/RvZeWwQyuQ – 8:15 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Suns with another steal and basket for a 44-25 lead. They’ve taken 11 more shots than the Nets, who have 10 turnovers for 15 points. Phoenix – on a back-to-back – is playing at another speed. – 8:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns up 19, and now it’s been Mikal Bridges’ turn to dominate this 2nd quarter. Brooklyn can’t stop him from getting to the rim – 8:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

This is starting to set up as a slaughter. Mikal Bridges with the steal and score for a 44-25 lead with 8:50 left in the second quarter. Phoenix is making the most basic things difficult for the Nets. – 8:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Steve Nash: Terrible basketball being played by the Nets, as has been the case against the legitimate contenders. The Suns are in the 2nd game of a back-to-back, yet the Nets look like they’re the team with dead legs.

Suns up, 44-25. Nets with 10 turnovers @ 8:50 Q2. – 8:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges steal and jam.

Timeout Nets.

#Suns up 19 early in 2nd.

Wow. – 8:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

What is very apparent right now is Brooklyn lacks size and need Durant and Harden to go off against big-time competition.

Durant has 5 on 2-of-5.

Harden 2 on 1-of-7. Has six rebounds and six assists, but #Suns up 17 as Bridges gets to rim. – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets have Harden, Mills, Millsap, James Johnson and Carter on the floor. Looks like Griffin is officially out of the rotation. That being said, this is a tough lineup to score with. – 8:12 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Phoenix not only making possessions tough for the Nets on offense but the Suns are making it hard for the Nets to just pass the ball to each other. – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges scores in transition off turnover. #Suns now up 18. – 8:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson 3 as #Suns take largest lead of night, 38-22. – 8:10 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets fans, you know when Steve Nash repeatedly harps on playing with better pace, getting into their actions early, swinging the ball second side? That first quarter by the #Suns is exactly what he’s on about. Textbook. #NBA – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 15 to match largest lead, 35-20. – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 34, #Nets 20 after 1.

Booker 16. McGee 4 off the bench as he gave the too short sign after playing over the top of #Nets defense. – 8:08 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Double digit lead at the end of the first frame. pic.twitter.com/HLDTcz7N1j – 8:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns with 11 points off 8 Nets turnovers in the first quarter. Great job by them to execute on the offensive end to benefit from a poor offensive start for Brooklyn. Up 14. – 8:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 34, BKN 20

Booker: 16 Pts, 5-8 FG

Paul: 4 Pts, 2 Ast

McGee: 4 Pts, 5 Reb

Bembry: 6 Pts – 8:06 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 20, Suns 34

DeAndre’ Bembry (6 PTS), Kevin Durant (5 PTS) & the Nets are not playing like they want it more than the Suns. Fortunately for them, there is still 3 more quarters left to change that. Brooklyn also only managed to put up 17 shots to Phoenix’s 28. – 8:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets are honestly lucky to only be down 14 the way they played. Suns lead, 34-20, after a hot quarter for Devin Booker, who has 16 points on 5/9 FG. Nets shooting just 14.3% from downtown, generally a marker for how they perform in a game. 3 more quarters, but ugly to start. – 8:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Very sharp start by the Suns, who lead the Nets 34-20 after one. Booker was in double figures before Durant even scored and has 16 points. – 8:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Suns lead the Nets 34-20. Suns giving the Nets a course in title contention. They get into their actions early, are disruptive defensively and the continuity is obvious. Nets have had some passes where the receiver wasn’t even expecting it. – 8:05 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

JaVale McGee just out-talls all the Nets and scores after grabbing at least 2 OREBs on his own misses. – 8:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Devin Booker just had Cam Thomas on an island. – 8:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Landry Shamet hits his first 3, a wide-open look from the corner that he shot from many many times as a Net – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Former Net Landry Shamet checks in for Phoenix. – 8:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

JaVale McGee set to check in for Ayton with 2:59 left in 1st. #Suns – 7:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker is FEELING himself right now. Just making plays all over the place in yet another scorching first quarter – 7:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

2nd half of this back-to-back coming soon!

📍 – Houston, TX

🆚 – @Houston Rockets

⏰ – 8PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/5FktU3mPE0 – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 12 as Booker has 14 in 8 minutes. #Nets – 7:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bruce Brown checks in with 4:27 in the first after missing the past two games. #Nets – 7:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Yet another game where Cam Thomas sees first quarter minutes. Thomas got a small ovation from the Barclays Center crowd. He’s becoming a regular. #Nets – 7:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bruce Brown and Cam Thomas check in with 4:17 left in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden has 5 assists in the first quarter. – 7:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

It would appear that winning 15 games in a row gets you in a certain type of rhythm.

Couple jumpers not falling for the Nets but the Suns’ offense is flowing already. They’ve got 21 points six minutes in. – 7:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail the Suns 21-8 with 6:10 left in the first quarter. Devin Booker has 12 points in six minutes. Phoenix is a well-oiled machine. They guard, they space the floor and have a lot of options offensively. A good reminder that the Nets aren’t known for their starts. – 7:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

After that James Harden turnover midway through the first, the #Nets trail the #Suns 21-8. Booker already has a dozen for Phoenix. – 7:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton turnaround jumper.

#Suns up 21-8 as they’re 8-of-12.

They’ve nearly made shots than Brooklyn has attempted (4-of-9).

Timeout #Nets midway though first quarter. – 7:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Steve Nash: The Suns are out to an early 21-8 lead here in Brooklyn. Do the Nets still have the itis? My column. – 7:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker: 12

Brooklyn Nets: 8 – 7:49 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Devin Booker already in double figures less than five minutes into the game in Brooklyn, where Phoenix is looking for its 16th straight victory. – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowd starting applaud Booker after last bucket, a 3.

Has 12 on 4-of-5 shooting.

Durant answers. #Suns up 17-8. – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges on Harden, got help from Crowder, who picks up foul, but they had Harden in a tight trap.

Very tight. Harden fell down. #Suns – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash leaving Patty Mills in with 2 fouls. Have to think he comes in with Cam Thomas if Mills picks up No. 3 early. – 7:48 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Suns are off to an incredibly hot start ☀️

Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine are sold on the Western Conference Champs

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/30WH52DYyY – 7:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker going downhill with KD or Harden on him. Bridges picking up Harden full court. Suns are going to make them earn it.

14-6 early lead. Booker with 9. – 7:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Durant can get a shot off from anywhere on the floor.

#Suns trying to make them as tough as possible. Durant 0-for-3 to start. #Suns up 14-6. – 7:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Savvy CP3 flop gets a second foul on Patty Mills. #Suns already up 14-6 early. – 7:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker bucket. Has 9 early on 3-of-3 shooting. #Suns up eight as Patty Mills picks up 2nd foul. – 7:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oh. Mikal Bridges is hitting THOSE shots now? 👀 – 7:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mills on Bridges so the Suns post up Mikal off a make and Bridges hits the and-1 fadeaway – 7:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Mikal Bridges just hit a $90M shot. – 7:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges in the post, scores, fouled by Mills. #Suns – 7:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker: 7

Brooklyn Nets: 4 – 7:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3, then a quick word for the courtside seaters.

#Suns up 9-4 as Paul scores. – 7:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant’s passing is so underrated. He just created an open dunk for DeAndre’ Bembry by looking off his man. – 7:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

KD on Booker

Harden on Crowder

Crowder on KD

Bridges on Harden

Booker on Mills – 7:44 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book gets us started! pic.twitter.com/WmAGWhSOT6 – 7:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets gave up open shots and offensive rebounds in the opening minute. – 7:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Durant being guarded by Jae Crowder.

#Suns up 2-0 with Mikal Bridges running around with crazy energy tracking down loose balls. – 7:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Game night in Brooklyn.

Wearing my Kangol in honor of Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie Smalls will forever be the illest. pic.twitter.com/DZAwRZEuqt – 7:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

LET’S GET IT. pic.twitter.com/1Yl3aBVAUn – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/DQoWTQQaXA – 7:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Is a Landry Shamet revenge game loading? Ex-Nets always seem to get theirs. – 7:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Correction: The Harden rally game wasn’t the last time the Nets and Suns played. They played in April. Forgive me. – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Suns tip shortly. Bruce Brown is back. The Suns have won 15 straight. The Nets have won four in a row. This should be a good one. Buckle up. – 7:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs HOU

Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/0bMgSFCllL – 7:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jevon Carter getting ready to face his former team tonight. #Suns #NetsWorld #Nets. pic.twitter.com/LXiRyHnlVp – 7:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Congrats to our rooks @James Bouknight and @Kai Jones on scoring their first NBA points last night!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/goCurM9pl4 – 7:26 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Big game on deck.

Nets 🆚 Suns

📺 | @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/tnMfkyWmYa – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/iaDqvGNMZy – 7:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It depends on if you’re winning.”

That brought laughter into the room as Monty Williams was asked about having joy in seeing young players develop. #Suns pic.twitter.com/A7vTE1aSmW – 7:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Jevon is just a grinder and a good good dude. He was with us from Day 1.” Monty Williams on forner #Suns guard Jevon Carter, who is with #Nets after trade brought Landry Shamet to Phoenix.

“I still stay in touch with him. I just love him. He’s what the league should be about.” pic.twitter.com/EJba9oVMof – 7:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“There’s a joy being in the #NBA. I think it would be a lot tougher if you didn’t look at it that way, but we have guys who genuinely love to play basketball.”

Monty Williams on this November schedule (16 games in 30 days) as #Suns finish 4-game road trip tonight at Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/o98Q8QLBKr – 7:03 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That’s the same lineup that posted the #Nets best win of the season: a 123-104 road victory over the #Celtics two days ago. – 7:03 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

👉 Beard

👉 Patty

👉 KD

👉 Bembry

👉 LA pic.twitter.com/wdNe8ziuRO – 7:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge vs. the red-hot #Suns. #NBA – 7:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starting James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, DeAndre’ Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge. Interesting to see how long Steve Nash will ride DeAndre’ Bembry over Bruce Brown for. Brown is available and Nash said he will play. – 7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Phoenix: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Suns:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒DeAndre’ Bembry

🪣Kevin Durant

🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Suns Game:

▪️The Nets are the second best defensive team in league for opponent field goal percentage at 42.5%.

▪️Devin Booker is fresh off of scoring a game-high 32 points last night versus the Knicks.

▪️Irving, Harris & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Suns coach Monty Williams on Patty Mills’ spirit: “If you’re on the other side you want to break his neck. But if you are with him its like man I love that guy. When I used to compete against the #Spurs & he was down there waving that towel I just wanted to go tackle him.” #Nets – 6:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Worked out today✅

Ate right today ✅

Filed some heat to @NYDNSports just now ✅

Nets beat hottest team in NBA? TBD – 6:54 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/y5x6bfGR9R – 6:51 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Saying hello to an old face. 👋

@Mikal Bridges 🤝 @Jevon Carter pic.twitter.com/Sdek7QoaZ7 – 6:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Since before the season began, this squad has been all the way locked in. 💪

The next episode of Reel Access is coming soon 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JNbdhNhLtA – 6:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Thankful for all y’all 🙌

@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/r7Qsd5KQVL – 6:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”

Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.

If Suns play better than they did in Friday’s 21-point win vs. Knicks? pic.twitter.com/fqoto8GzyX – 6:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“You have to be a really good team. You just can’t get hot for 15 games. ” Nets coach Steve Nash as he was part of #Suns franchise record 17-game win streak in 2006-07 season.

#Suns on current 15-game win streak going into tonight’s game in Brooklyn. #NetsWorld . pic.twitter.com/GoejMZ6Z5H – 6:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

DeAndre Bembry on Kyrie: “I try to give him his space because I know he’s just one of those people that needs his space sometimes to collect his thoughts & his energy.” Adds he’s checked in & “I know he’ll figure this out and get through it.” #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/27/net… – 6:29 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Noel is out tonight in Hotlanta. No Noel. No Gibson. No Kemba. No Derrick. Bring on the Nets Tuesday. – 6:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

IQ.

Competitive spirit.

Toughness.

Qualities Steve Nash appreciates about Chris Paul. #Suns #NBA75 #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CQVZwP7AFN – 6:27 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📸 DB // CT 📸 pic.twitter.com/WyT2m3YLI8 – 6:27 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets continue to support Kyrie Irving, but know he ‘needs his space’ #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/27/net… via @nypostsports – 6:18 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he’s indebted to the guys who helped build the Suns’ program, and he puts Jevon Carter right alongside guys like Ricky Rubio in that regard. He still stays in touch with Carter and said guys who work as hard as he does are what the league is all about. – 6:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on JaVale McGee (ankle soreness) availability tonight. #Suns – 6:05 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Getting chilly in the Borough.

@goatapp pic.twitter.com/G2oYa0Fl4W – 6:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said “We’ll see” when asked about JaVale McGee’s availability tonight. He was listed as questionable – 6:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said “we’ll see” on JaVale McGee. – 6:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Life without Kyrie Irving?

Nets coach Steve Nash addresses questions in relation to their offense. #Suns #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/x3jRizBdrt – 6:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🗣 Bruce is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/KAPjVlamlx – 5:56 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nets coach Steve Nash, of course, was the star of the Suns’ 2006-07 team that won 15 games in a row and then started a streak of a franchise-record 17 straight less than two weeks later. Phoenix went 33-2 across 35 games in that stretch and won 61 games that year. – 5:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash admits Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry are not historically great shooters, but they always find a way to impact the team with their natural awareness on when to cut to the basket. – 5:55 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“For a 6’3 guy, he rolls extremely well.”

⁃Steve Nash on Bruce Brown. – 5:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bruce Brown is in, according to Steve Nash. #Nets – 5:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Bruce Brown: “Bruce is in. Bruce will play.” #Nets – 5:51 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s fools gold to say we have a big advantage — They know what it’s like to play off a back to back.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Phoenix Suns not allowing fatigue to impact their dominate play. – 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says Bruce Brown will return tonight. – 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says facing the Suns, winners of 15 straight, will be a great measuring stick for the Nets while they are still finding out about themselves and tinkering with rotations and roles with Kyrie Irving out and others like Joe Harris out due to injury. – 5:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“This team has great balance, depth and options.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Phoenix Suns. – 5:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“This is great. These are the exciting regular season games — There’s a little more in the building tonight with them playing light outs.”

⁃Steve Nash on playing the Phoenix Suns. – 5:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns coach Monty Williams thankful for rookie year with #Knicks (w/videos) https://t.co/YROwcR4t1D via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1KrMMAQokx – 5:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bruce Brown is available for tonight’s game against the Suns, the Nets say. – 5:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Bruce Brown available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 5:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Always in the right place at the right time 🕺🛸

@LaMelo Ball | @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/KtQSzstfy1 – 4:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

JaVale McGee (right ankle soreness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s Suns game in Brooklyn. Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is just listed as out now after being questionable the last two games. – 4:35 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 PM

Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24

Yesssiiiiirrrrrrrr !!!!!!!!!! – 3:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I loathe the NCAA with, as the saying goes, the white hot intensity of a thousands suns and have no interest at all in its football

But Michigan-Ohio State today seems quite fun – 3:33 PM

Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24

Let’s go UG !!! – 3:25 PM

Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24

Offensive foul dawg !! What are y’all watching ?? – 3:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

“I mean we’re playing for our life bro. This is what we do. We can be tired after the game… I’m leading the league in minutes and miles ran per game and I’m OK. So anything under that, you should be OK.” pic.twitter.com/ugMbZ0O1Xq – 2:47 PM