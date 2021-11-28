New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (11-9) play against the Atlanta Hawks (10-10) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021

New York Knicks 99, Atlanta Hawks 90 (Final)

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Evaluating the states of the Hawks and Knicks, and their budding rivalry, in real time.

Story with @Chris Kirschner:

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks’ Burks, bench provide spark in win over Hawks

With Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker out, Burks led the team with 23 points.

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

"It was just my night tonight": Burks fills in as starting PG as depleted #Knicks snap #Hawks win streak in first matchup since playoff exit

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

It’s a Marathon.. Ain’t no sprint ! 🏁

❤️🙏🏽❄️ – 11:33 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

WE OUT.

Good night, Knicks Nation.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks get small level of revenge on Trae Young and the Hawks

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Went to the A. Left with a W.

Went to the A. Left with a W.

📼 NYK 99 – ATL 90

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young’s case for Eastern Conference Player of the Week:

3-1 record

32.2 minutes/game

31.3 points/game

8.5 assists/game

4.0 rebounds/game

56.3/51.7/83.3 splits

+72 in 129 minutes – 10:24 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Alex Burks fills in seamlessly for Kemba Walker as starting point guard as depleted #Knicks snap #Hawks win streak in first matchup since playoff exit #NBA

New York Knicks @nyknicks

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌💰𝐍𝐄𝐘 𝐀𝐁

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌💰𝐍𝐄𝐘 𝐀𝐁

23 PTS / 7 REB / 4 3PM / 3 AST / 2 STL

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Magic now 4-17 after that loss in Cleveland. Next: At Philly, home against Denver, then on the road for Houston, Golden State, Sacramento, and the LA teams. Home against Atlanta and Miami after that. Again: this could get ugly. – 10:13 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

One game at a time.

One game at a time.

🎙 @Immanuel Quickley

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Nate McMillan said both Reddish’s and Bogdanovic’s X-Rays were negative but they want to take a closer look with MRIs. – 9:56 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

McMillan says he thinks X-rays were negative for both Reddish and Bogi, but that they want to take a closer look at both (hence the MRIs). – 9:56 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Bounced back and got it done. LET'S GO. #NewYorkForever

A lot of clapping and cheering could be heard as the Suns returned to their locker room along with someone shouting, “We run New York.” Red-hot Suns push winning streak to 16 in a row after beating the Knicks and Nets on the road on back-to-back nights. – 9:56 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan says both Bogi and Cam Reddish will get MRIs for their injuries. – 9:54 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that both Bogdanovic and Reddish will get MRIs. – 9:54 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic will both get MRIs, per Nate McMillan. – 9:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Burks with 23 points. Trae finally looked tired. Knicks win. – 9:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What a massive performance from Alec Burks on a night the Knicks needed it most. – 9:47 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Good win for the Knicks.

Beat Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back and missing 4 rotation players.

Alec Burks w/ 23 points.

20 for Fournier. 13 points in 16 mins for Obi.

Team-high 7 dimes for IQ.

Game ball goes to Jericho Sims – valuable mins patrolling the paint – 9:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks’ seven-game win streak is over, as the Knicks win 99-90. More importantly, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish left early with injuries. Can’t afford any long-term injuries to both.

Young: 33/4/7, 10/22 FG

Capela: 16/21, 8/14 FG

Collins: 12/9

Up next: @ Pacers Wednesday – 9:44 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

KNICKS WIN. – 9:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 99, Hawks 90.

Knicks improve to 11-9 on the season. Next up: at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

• Burks 23-7-3

• Fournier 20 pts

• Barrett 15 & 7

• Toppin 13 pts

• Young 33-4-7

Knicks missing Walker, Rose, Gibson & Noel but come up w/ maybe their best win of the season – 9:44 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks fall to the Knicks, 99-90, snapping a seven-game win streak.

They move to 11-10.

Trae Young had his fourth-straight 30-plus point game (33 pts, 7 ast) but overall this was a rough shooting game for the Hawks (season-low 35.5% FG). – 9:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Hawks look like a team on the second half of a back-to-back. Short on lots of jumpers here at the end. Thing is, Knicks are on the second half of a BTB, too, and they’re holding off. One of their best defensive performances in a while. Fighting real hard. – 9:42 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks down 11 but free Chick-fil-a for folks in State Farm Arena, on the bright side – 9:40 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela currently has 20 rebounds in tonight’s game. It’s his 22nd career game grabbing 20+ rebounds and seventh time in his Atlanta career. – 9:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young lop to Clint Capela has the Hawks back within nine of the Knicks, 5:08 to play in the fourth.

Capela has 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds. – 9:31 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his seventh assist tonight, Trae Young (1,997) has tied Bill Bridges for 14th place in Hawks franchise history … Young ranks 10th in Atlanta history (since 1968-69). – 9:30 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

FLAME THOWER 🔥

AB had four 3️⃣s in the third.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Whatever the outcome here, the Hawks have three off-days coming up to regroup. – 9:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks trail the Knicks 90-78 with 7:26 to play in the fourth and are currently shooting 35% from the field, which would be a season-low.

Knicks are shooting 50% FG. – 9:25 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Trae is 5-for-9 from 3 – the rest of the Hawks are 3-for-23. Knicks up 12. – 9:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

John Collins just made a spectacular block on Obi Toppin at the rim. But the next time down, rather than jumping to contest he slides under Toppin, causing Toppin to hurt his elbow (looks to not be serious) and hitting his own head on the court. #fixthecharge – 9:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

If this game is tied at the end of regulation, I propose that instead of a conventional overtime, Obi Toppin tried to dunk on John Collins 11 times. If he does it six times, the Knicks win. If he doesn’t, Hawks win. – 9:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Gallinari still playing for the Knicks tonight. – 9:22 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow

What. A. GAME in ATL. Also, Fyi, Mitchell Robinson is available down the stretch. @MSGNetworks

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks going with a lineup that has RJ Barrett as the player with the most experience – Sims, Quickley, Toppin and Grimes along with him. And it’s working. – 9:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Knicks, 85-74.

Trae Young: 31 pts (5-9 from 3), 6 ast

Hawks overall are shooting 8-28 from 3 (28.6%), so the rest of the team has combined to go 3-19. – 9:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Gallinari should not get beat to his left to end 3Q when Collins smartly plays the clock and helps/doubles to his right side. He has had a tough night. – 9:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Hawks 85-74.

• Bucks 23-6-3

• Barrett 13 & 6

• Fournier 15 pts

• Randle 6-6-4

• Young 31-3-6 – 9:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Alec Burks making a serious case to start. Not just all the 3s. He’s got 15 points in the third quarter. But there’s the defense, too. It’s not just better but it’s also way more versatile with him out there. Knicks can play various types of coverages with Burks at PG. – 9:14 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Checking in on Alec Burks

New York Knicks @nyknicks

12 STRAIGHT POINTS FOR BIG MONEY AB

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Alec Burks with 12 straight points – 9:12 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

This will be Trae Young’s fourth-straight game with 30-plus points:

11/22 vs. OKC (30 pts, 6 ast)

11/24 vs. SA (31 pts, 11 ast)

11/26 vs. MEM (31 pts, 10 ast)

Tonight in his first 29 minutes vs. Knicks (31 pts, 6 ast) – 9:11 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has poured in 30-or-more points in four straight games – the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA this season and tied for second-longest of his career. Young leads the NBA in 30+ point outings this season with nine. – 9:11 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The sequence where the Hawks missed four (?) layups after what should have been two Trae assists cost the Hawks more than two points. Sapped the energy from the past few minutes. – 9:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Mitchell Robinson is getting worked on while sitting on the floor next to the Knicks bench. – 9:02 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mitchell Robinson with his fourth foul and limps off – caught his left leg as he fouled and now being tended to on the bench by trainers. – 9:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

With 8:08 left in the third Randle rebounds a Barrett miss and scores his first points of the night. – 8:55 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Another John Collins to Clint Capela assist!

Wrote about Collins' passing recently:

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle has turned down numerous drives when he spots Capela coming into the picture. – 8:52 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is just on fire right now.

Ended the second quarter with 8 straight points, opens the third with a 3-pointer, then two quick assists to Clint Capela to put the Hawks back in front of the Knicks, 57-51. – 8:49 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

7-0 run for the Hawks to start the third quarter. A 3 from Trae and 2 assists to Capela.

Trae is in total control tonight – 8:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Trae takes over again out of the intermission – a three, then a pair of lobs to Capela for dunks. Knicks down 57-51, a 7-0 run in just 86 seconds. – 8:49 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Lou Williams is playing in his 1083rd career game tonight, tying Dell Curry and Antawn Jamison for 85th place in NBA history. – 8:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Solomon Hill starting the third quarter with Bogdanovic out for the rest of the game – 8:47 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Maybe Kemba’s best assist this season would have been to tell Randle to take a rest game tonight – the Hawks don’t seem to be his ideal opponent. 0-for-5, 0 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in the first half. – 8:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Bogdanovic will not return after spraining his right ankle. That’s no Bogey or Reddish for Atlanta i the second half. – 8:38 PM

After blowing out the Knicks last night the Suns led the Nets by as many as 20 in the 2nd Q before some good Brooklyn D helped close the gap to 56-46 at half – 8:38 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:38 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogi (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 8:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela pulled down 14 rebounds in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time this season Capela has recorded 14-or-more rebounds in a first half and only the ninth time in his career. – 8:36 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

NY up 1 on ATL at the half 51-50

Knicks bench has outscored ATL by 14 points.

Combo of Obi, IQ, Grimes, and Sims have scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting (71.4%)

11 points in just 9 minutes for Obi Toppin, who was electric in that first half

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Second half coming 🔜

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks were fading and got down 10 after losing Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic to injury, but Trae Young fought hard to keep them in it.

Knicks are up just one, 51-50, at halftime.

Young leads all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG), w/ 3 assists. – 8:33 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks down 51-50 to the Knicks at the end of the first half.

Young: 22, 7/11 FG

Collins: 7/6

Capela: 14 rebounds

Hawks: 38 percent FG, 28 percent from 3

Knicks: 24 bench points to Hawks’ 11 – 8:33 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What a fun first half. Knicks lead the Hawks 51-50.

• Barrett 9 & 3

• Burks 8-4-2

• Randle 0 pts, 0-5 FGs

• Young 22 pts

• Capela 4 & 14 – 8:32 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Trae has 22 points at halftime, but knicks up 51-50. Even with Burks pushed to the starting lineup it’s the bench that carries them again – building a 10-point lead before starters came back. – 8:32 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks consistency!!

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

I think Trae Young likes playing the Knicks – 8:31 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Man. Knicks were up by 10. Thibs subbed out Obi for Julius Randle and the lead disappeared in two minutes. – 8:30 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The Hawks still have a villain. – 8:30 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young is willing the Hawks in this game. Now up to 20 on 6 of 10 shooting. – 8:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Alec Burks may have missed the part in the scouting report on Trae’s range. – 8:30 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Young Knicks – with Randle watching from bench – built a 10-point lead late in second quarter. It’s uncanny. – 8:27 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

OBI – 8:23 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Oh. My. Quentin Grimes went behind the back and threw a sweet alley-oop to Obi.

Quality stuff from the Knicks youth. – 8:23 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin, holy freakin crap – 8:23 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Solomon Hill enters. – 8:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogdan Bogdanovic went down on the court after coming down wrong on his right leg/foot.

He’s being helped off back to the locker room and not putting weight on it. – 8:20 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his right foot. He’s being helped off the floor putting no weight on his foot – 8:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Bogdonovic down in pain., turned his ankle..Reddish already to the locker room. – 8:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his leg. – 8:19 PM

Suns, playing the second of a New York back-to-back, have forced 11 turnovers already with 6:51 left to play in the first half. The Nets are struggling to get a good clean offensive set going. Phoenix is getting whatever it wants on the other end. Suns up 51-31. – 8:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return. – 8:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish is out for the rest of the game with a left wrist sprain – 8:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to the game. – 8:18 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jericho Sims making a difference but Knicks lucky the Hawks have missed a bunch of wide open 3pointers – 8:16 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish went to the locker room. He was on the injury report with left wrist pain and it looked like he just hurt that wrist before the timeout – 8:12 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Looked like Cam Reddish may have tweaked his left wrist on that last play. He’s walking back to the locker room now. – 8:11 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks JV team gonna talking a lot of sh*t in class on Monday!! – 8:11 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Wanna know how much confidence the Knicks have in throwing lobs to Jericho Sims? RJ Barrett knew he was near the hoop and just tossed the ball around the rim without even looking, clearly figuring “Whatever, Jericho will get it.” – 8:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

End of the first quarter: Knicks 28, Hawks 27

Trae Young: 9 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb

Knicks went 4-7 from 3. – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hawks 28-27.

• Barrett 7 pts

• Fournier 8 pts

• Burks 4 & 3

• Young 9-2-3 – 8:04 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A good sign: Knicks won the first quarter even though Julius Randle was scoreless. – 8:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Knicks up 28-27 at the end of the first quarter.

Young: 9/2/3

Collins/Capela: 4 each

Randle: 0/4 FG – 8:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

I am exaggerating, but I don’t think John Collins has missed a post up jumper this season – 8:02 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jericho Sims is doing some really good stuff. Even on that PnR with Burks just now, he rolled hard and to the right spot, enough to open up the driving lane for a Burks layup. Also, he’s jumped 8+ feet like 7 times already. – 7:59 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jericho Sims is very active. – 7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

7:33 in and this lineup held its own – tied 19-19 with the Hawks. They haven’t slowed Trae, but who would? – 7:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

For all the talk of “Will Alec Burks or Immanuel Quickley by the Knicks point guard tonight?!” the real answer is Julius Randle. – 7:50 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first three-pointer tonight, Trae Young has 549 in his career, and has tied Steve Smith for fifth place in Hawks history … The top four are Mookie Blaylock (1,050), Joe Johnson (908), Kyle Korver (818) and Jason Terry (648). – 7:46 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Hawks have very intricate handshakes during player introductions. – 7:38 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Usual Hawks starters for tonight:

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Knicks will start RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Knicks are starting Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, and Burks. – 7:05 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Alec Burks will start at PG tonight. – 7:04 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Who's ready for some Saturday night hoops?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

These Knicks aren’t playing tonight against the Hawks due to injury and rest:

Derrick Rose

Kemba Walker

Nerlens Noel

Taj Gibson – 7:00 PM

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Suns Game:

▪️The Nets are the second best defensive team in league for opponent field goal percentage at 42.5%.

▪️Devin Booker is fresh off of scoring a game-high 32 points last night versus the Knicks.

“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”

Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.

If Suns play better than they did in Friday’s 21-point win vs. Knicks? pic.twitter.com/fqoto8GzyX – 6:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish, who were both listed as questionable, are good to go for tonight’s game – 6:33 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Good news for the Hawks, as both Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) and Cam Reddish (left wrist pain) will be available for the Hawks tonight. – 6:33 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Noel is out tonight in Hotlanta. No Noel. No Gibson. No Kemba. No Derrick. Bring on the Nets Tuesday. – 6:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Noel has been ruled out tonight. – 6:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Nerlens Noel is OUT for tonight’s game against the Hawks, Knicks say. – 6:28 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Almost go time.

Almost go time.

#NewYorkForever

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Noel is a game- time decision. Thibodeau won’t reveal starting lineup with Rose and Walker out. – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“I knew it was going to take a couple games before I feel like myself again, but finally I’ve started feeling that I’m back.”

– Clint Capela

Wrote about Capela getting back to form a few days ago:

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 5:47 PM

#Suns coach Monty Williams thankful for rookie year with #Knicks (w/videos) https://t.co/YROwcR4t1D via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1KrMMAQokx – 5:37 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

📍 Back in the A

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Last night, Trae Young (31 PTS, 10 AST) and Clint Capela (23 PTS, 17 REB), became the first pair of teammates to tally a 30+ PTS / 10+ AST and 20+ PTS /15+ REB double-double within the first three quarters of the same game in the last 25 seasons, per @EliasSports. – 4:30 PM

🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀

@ReneeMontgomery joins us to discuss the hottest team in the East (ATL), being co-owner/VP of the Dream, UConn and her West Virginia roots.

🍎: https://t.co/8sydMMk5mL

✳️: https://t.co/gBFO9cV0OU pic.twitter.com/vJ6gUx7tfc – 3:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks Injury Report – 11/27 at ATL: Questionable – Noel (sore right knee); Out – Gibson (sore groin), Rose (sprained right ankle) and Walker (rest) – 1:36 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (rest) and Taj Gibson (groin) are out tonight vs. ATL, Knicks say. Nerlens Noel (knee) is questionable. – 1:36 PM