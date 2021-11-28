Penguins' Bryan Rust to miss second straight game with injury

Bryan Rust will not play Saturday against visiting Montreal. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Saturday that right winger Bryan Rust won’t play Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. When talking about Rust’s injury, Sullivan said that “[Rust’s] continuing to be evaluated. … I do not have an answer for you about if he will be on our upcoming road trip.” Rust was a late, unexpected scratch for Friday night’s game against the Islanders after suffering a lower-body injury during warmups. Rust has two goals and seven assists through 12 games this season, which has been a tough one for him so far with a variety of injuries and COVID concerns. It will be concerning if Rust doesn’t appear for Pittsburgh on its upcoming road trip, which ends on Dec. 10 and includes stops against the red-hot Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Washington Capitals.

More injury notes from around the league: