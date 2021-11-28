ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Bryan Rust to miss second straight game with injury

By Josh Erickson
Bryan Rust will not play Saturday against visiting Montreal. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Saturday that right winger Bryan Rust won’t play Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. When talking about Rust’s injury, Sullivan said that “[Rust’s] continuing to be evaluated. … I do not have an answer for you about if he will be on our upcoming road trip.” Rust was a late, unexpected scratch for Friday night’s game against the Islanders after suffering a lower-body injury during warmups. Rust has two goals and seven assists through 12 games this season, which has been a tough one for him so far with a variety of injuries and COVID concerns. It will be concerning if Rust doesn’t appear for Pittsburgh on its upcoming road trip, which ends on Dec. 10 and includes stops against the red-hot Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Washington Capitals.

More injury notes from around the league:

  • Forward Ondrej Kase won’t play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night against Anaheim due to an upper-body injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. Kase missed Toronto’s last game on its California swing, a 4-1 win against San Jose. He had an assist in 13:52 worth of ice time against the Leafs' first California game against Los Angeles. Kase has netted five goals and three assists through his first 21 games as a Maple Leaf after playing just three games last season due to injury. The one-time 20-goal scorer has looked good, but injuries remain a concern for the embattled Czech winger.
  • Per TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, defenseman Chris Wideman is out with an injury for the Montreal Canadiens' Saturday night game against Pittsburgh. Forward Michael Pezzetta will draw back into the lineup after the Habs had iced 11 forwards and seven defensemen in their last contest. Wideman, who’d signed a one-year, league-minimum deal with Montreal this past offseason to return to the league after a good season abroad in Russia, leads Canadiens defensemen in points with eight.

Jarry, Penguins get second straight shutout in win against Maple Leafs

Tristan Jarry recorded 27 saves in a 2-0 Penguins win against the Maple Leafs. "I'm just going night in and night out focusing on my game doing everything I can, and the guys are doing a great job getting blocks, getting clears when we need to," Jarry said. "I think that has been the key to our success, especially as of lately."
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Strome, Rangers reportedly don't plan to discuss an extension

Throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Ryan Strome’s job security has seemed to be relatively thin. Two years ago, the team acknowledged that it gave consideration to not tendering him a qualifying offer in part to avoid the risk of salary arbitration. Instead, the Rangers agreed on a two-year, $9M contract, one that ends in July.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Artemi Panarin fined $5K for throwing glove at Bruins' Brad Marchand

Both players received misconducts, which was an easy way for the officials to try to diffuse the situation with just seconds left on the clock. The Department of Player Safety felt that a bit more punishment for Panarin was warranted, however, as it announced that he has been fined $5K for unsportsmanlike conduct — the maximum allowable amount under the CBA.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place forward Drake Caggiula on IR with upper-body injury

The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve on Friday, per the team’s public relations account. Caggiula is week-to-week with an upper-body injury after missing Buffalo’s last game, a 5-1 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The team recalled forward Brett Murray from the AHL’s Rochester...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks willing to retain money to facilitate Evander Kane trade

Anytime a player has significant term left on a contract, it’s difficult for a team to offer to retain salary to facilitate a trade. They’re not able to pick and choose how much to retain and in what year; it’s a uniform amount of retention for the remainder of the deal. Accordingly, it’s not very often that a player signed for several more seasons is moved with the trading team holding back some money.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Bruins are thankful for in the 2021-22 season

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads towards the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Boston Bruins.
NHL
