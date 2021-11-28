United Goes On A Spree With Added Summer 2022 Domestic Routes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Foggy conditions Wednesday night across the Southland forced several flights from John Wayne and Long Beach airports to divert to Ontario Airport. Passengers at Ontario Airport in Ontario, Calif. Dec. 1, 2021. (CBSLA) It’s unclear exactly how many flights were diverted due to the fog. The diversion created long waits and confusion for passengers. After arriving in Ontario, United Airlines bussed its passengers back to Orange County. However, one passenger on a Southwest Flight told CBSLA that the airline refused to bus her back, and she had to pay for her own Uber ride from Ontario to Santa Ana. “Fog, fog, fog, and you know what, we were about to land, and all of a sudden, I see the fog, and the pilot made a healthy decision, back to the skies,” one man told CBSLA after his flight landed in Ontario. A spokesperson for Los Angeles International Airport reported that LAX did not divert any of its own flights. A dense fog advisory was in place through 10 a.m. Thursday. Visibility was expected to be down to a quarter-mile or less, so morning commuters were advised to drive slowly and take caution.

