7 p.m. vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild has three more games at home this week before returning to the road. Over its last three games at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild has outscored the opposition 18-5. C Ryan Hartman has a goal in each of his past three appearances, which is tied for the longest goal-scoring streak of his career. His linemate, LW Kirill Kaprizov, already has five points on this five-game homestand. The Wild has won the past five matchups in St. Paul vs. the Coyotes.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO