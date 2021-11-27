ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jets: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 12

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktiRg_0d8ExiaU00

The Houston Texans take on the New York Jets in a battle of two 2-8 squads for Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Both teams, which were on a sojourn in the wilderness with their backup quarterbacks for much of the season, won’t have any excuses on that front as Tyrod Taylor takes on rookie Zach Wilson.

The game has some 2022 NFL draft interest. Houston possesses the presumptive No. 4 overall pick and the Jets have the projected No. 2 overall pick. If Houston beats New York, then the Texans will have the tiebreaker over the Jets, which means they won’t be able to surpass them in draft order unless New York finishes a game above them. Texans fans may be conflicted on what exactly to root for Sunday afternoon.

To get ready for the 12th week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans — Sunday, Nov. 28, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Spero Dedes & Jay Feely]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 60 degrees, 10 mph wind

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Odds: Texans -2.5

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

