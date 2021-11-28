ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged after neighbor shot during argument

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— According to Memphis Police, a woman is behind bars after an argument in North Memphis with a neighbor in a rooming house turned violent, leaving a man with a gunshot in both legs.

MPD said that Rita Blades has been charged with aggravated assault after an argument at a rooming house led to an altercation and left a man with gunshot wounds in both legs

According to MPD, Blades walked up on her neighbor in the course of an argument, and he shoved her away. Records show that he punched her in the face after that.

That’s when, according to police, Blades shot her neighbor twice, once in each leg.

Police said that Blades admitted to shooting the man at the scene, and was taken into custody.

Blades is being charged with aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rita Blades is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for November 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Blac Vegas
5d ago

so ez to bash the problems very hard to realize you in this mess too. No one is safe from violence in their community. it's everywhere "as usual"

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

