WATCH: Bryce Young ties game up at 10 to force OT

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama needed a big drive to stay in the game against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide delivered and in a huge way.

Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, one touchdown is all they needed, and they would get it at the cap of a 97-yard touchdown drive.

Young and company took over with just over a minute remaining in the game.

A few great passes later, Young found Jameson Williams’ replacement, Ja’Corey Brooks, down the sideline for a touchdown pass.

The game is now tied at 10 with this one now going into overtime.

Check out the beautiful play in this tweet by Alabama football’s official Twitter account.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

