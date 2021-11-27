WATCH: Bryce Young ties game up at 10 to force OT

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama needed a big drive to stay in the game against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide delivered and in a huge way.

Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, one touchdown is all they needed, and they would get it at the cap of a 97-yard touchdown drive.

Young and company took over with just over a minute remaining in the game.

A few great passes later, Young found Jameson Williams’ replacement, Ja’Corey Brooks, down the sideline for a touchdown pass.

The game is now tied at 10 with this one now going into overtime.

