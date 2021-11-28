ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Evening: Showers starting to roll in

brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Light showers pushing through the area. Lows near 50. Tomorrow: Early Showers that clear out by the afternoon. Highs near 60....

www.brproud.com

cnyhomepage.com

Cold and windy Friday, snow showers Saturday

A cold and windy day is expected Friday. After some flurries in the morning, a quiet, partly sunny afternoon is expected. Saturday will feature snow showers with rain possibly mixing in in the valleys as temperatures reach the mid-30s in the afternoon. Sunday is a quiet day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Gusty winds, snow showers by the weekend

HIGH WIND WATCH Saturday morning through Saturday evening for Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher, and Gallatin counties. Winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. It's another warm and breezy day across western Montana, with a few locations breaking daily high temperature records yet again. There...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Thursday evening clouds & showers, followed by much cooler temperatures

After a very mild Thursday, clouds and showers are beginning to push through, signaling the arrival of a cold front. Look for clouds and showers to continue through Thursday evening, clearing overnight. Gusty winds out of the southwest will shift directions out of the northwest, but remain gusty overnight into Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE

