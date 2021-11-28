ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Washington Heights

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are trying to find two individuals...

newyork.cbslocal.com

NBC Philadelphia

Gunmen Chase, Kill 14-Year-Old, Shooting Him 18 Times

A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Feltonville neighborhood when multiple unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Washington State
KRDO News Channel 13

15-year-old accused in killing of 2 men in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 15-year-old suspect who was already in custody on unrelated charges is now accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men in early November. The teenage suspect hasn't been identified, but police say he's facing two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of The post 15-year-old accused in killing of 2 men in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs12.com

Woman arrested again in connection with a shooting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman involved in a shooting outside a Publix last year is in trouble with the law again. Micaela Andres Francisco,22, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. Francisco is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the area...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WWL-AMFM

Manhunt: Shooting suspects wanted

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Michael Jones and Earl Sylvester in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on November 13, 2021 near the intersection of Werner and Hammond Road in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Isaias Perez Arrested In Connection With Alleged Dallas Road Rage Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage shooting that led to the death of a man in Dallas. Officials said 34-year-old Isaias Perez was arrested in connection with the crime that occurred on Thursday, December 2 at about 2.p.m. When first responders arrived they found a 37-year-old man lying on the road with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. Perez was interviewed by detectives with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit is expected to be charged with murder. Alleged Road Rage Murderer Isaias Perez Arrested In Connection With Dallas Shooting (Dallas County) Police said a magistrate will set his bond.
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC10

1 man dead after double shooting in North Sacramento | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Police Department confirmed Monday night that a double shooting turned deadly. Police responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Arriving officers found a man and woman who both had at least one gunshot wound. The man...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Laurinburg teen wanted for questioning in deadly shooting of store employee

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Laurinburg officers said a 16-year-old boy is a person of interest in a deadly shooting Saturday night at Ahlams Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young. Young said, “upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly, an employee of...
LAURINBURG, NC
tucson.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Oct. 30 in midtown Tucson. David Benjamin Bell, 33, booked into Pima County Jail on his warrant for second-degree murder, police said. Bell was found at an apartment complex near North Alvernon Way and East Grant Road and...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police ID 17-Year-Old Latif Williams As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday. Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is wanted for murder. Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets. The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21. At a photo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Assaulted By Juvenile Suspects On SEPTA Train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after SEPTA officials say a 27-year-old woman was assaulted on a Market-Frankford Line train Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. The victim and the suspects, who are juveniles, got on the train at 15th Street, a SEPTA spokesperson told CBS3 Wednesday morning. Around 5th Street, the train “accelerated, and the two juveniles bumped into the” woman. The woman pushed them back. The three argued before the two juveniles, a male and a female, hit the woman once each at 2nd Street. The suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident. The entire incident happened on the train. The woman told authorities she had a cut on her lip and possibly a scratch on her eye, but she declined medical treatment. SEPTA said the incident is not racially motivated; the woman, who is of Asian descent, told investigators the suspects, who are Black, didn’t use racial slurs or make threats on her life during the attack. The investigation into the incident continues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

2 dead following 3 shootings overnight in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police responded to three shootings overnight, two of which were deadly, police said. Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Peavy Road. The complainant was found at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken...
DALLAS, TX

