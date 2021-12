Shopping for a home these days, it’s easy to get caught up in what seems like a buying frenzy. Real estate agents, friends and headlines will tell you that bidding wars are rampant, pre-emptive all-cash offers are the order of the day, and that paying hundreds of thousands of dollars above the asking price is not only normal but often required if you want to snag a home before prices rise still further.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO