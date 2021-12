There are not very many similarities between the sports of basketball and football -- unless you look at a 2021 Jamestown High School roster. "I love football, it teaches us so many things that carry over to basketball but the coaching technique can't be, hit that guy harder, because you will get called for a foul," JHS head basketball coach Jacoby Lloyd said. "You have to be able to play with a little more finesse and be a little bit more patient. They are still trying to figure that out."

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO