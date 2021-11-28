Firefighters working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain; over 200 acres burned so far

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Pilot Mountain, and over 200 acres have burned so far, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The NC State Parks and Recreation Department says Pilot Mountain State Park is expected to be closed all week.

The call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It started at the Grindstone Trail and is now all the way around the mountain and backing down to the base.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather.

They say no one is in danger, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours. More than 30 firefighters are working on Sunday to put the fire out.

More resources are coming in tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Madison Robinette)

Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Madison Robinette)

