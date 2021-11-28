ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Firefighters working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain; over 200 acres burned so far

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Pilot Mountain, and over 200 acres have burned so far, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The NC State Parks and Recreation Department says Pilot Mountain State Park is expected to be closed all week.

The call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It started at the Grindstone Trail and is now all the way around the mountain and backing down to the base.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather.

They say no one is in danger, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours. More than 30 firefighters are working on Sunday to put the fire out.

More resources are coming in tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAER2_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSqRB_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8hBL_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwSX7_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlTIg_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhTGN_0d8Er1hM00
    Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Richard Hill)
  • Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Madison Robinette)
  • Fire on Pilot Mountain (credit: Madison Robinette)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors at intersection of North Holden Road, Cascade Drive ask drivers to slow down after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro neighbors who live at the intersection of North Holden Road and Cascade Drive are asking drivers to slow down after a crash. “It’s generally a very busy intersection,” said Alison Freeman, who lives at the intersection on North Holden Road and Cascade Drive. She’s lived there with her husband in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC emergency communications center workers get 12.5% pay raise

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners recently approved a 12.5% pay increase for employees at the Emergency Communications Center.   They hope this will help with the current staffing shortage they’re experiencing. They say they are currently short by about 8-10 positions.   “We decided that a 12-and-a-half percent raise would work because it makes us competitive with the […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy