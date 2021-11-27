ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama goes on 97-yard TD drive to force overtime in Iron Bowl

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
Alabama appeared headed for a defeat in regulation against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

The third-ranked Crimson Tide trailed 10-3 and were pinned at their 3-yard line after the second brilliant punt by Oscar Chapman late in the fourth quarter.

Somehow, Bryce Young put together a 12-play, 97-yard drive that culminated in a 28-yard TD pass to Ja’Corey Brooks for a touchdown with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The PAT made it 10-10 and the Iron Bowl went to overtime for the first time in its storied history.

