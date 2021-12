How many NFL draft picks will play in Alabama vs. Georgia?. Whether Alabama will have a chance to repeat as national champions or miss the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. That does not mean Alabama must win to be in the field of final four, but if it loses, it will need to still play well enough to convince the selection committee it is a better team than Oklahoma State or Notre Dame.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO