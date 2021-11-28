Gators win, but we all lose with the sad state of UF-FSU rivalry | Commentary

If you are up there, football gods, please don’t ever again make us endure another Florida-Florida State game like this one.

If you are benevolent gods, you will restore the glory and return us to a time when college football in the State of Florida was in the national spotlight and not a national afterthought.

If you are merciful gods, you will spare us the pain and suffering of having to watch these two once-proud programs going mano-a-mano with nothing on the line except a bid to the Gasparilla Bowl. (Hey, Gators, the UCF Knights will be waiting for you and don’t you dare try to duck them this time.)

Florida 24, Florida State 21.

Question: Is there any way we can get both of these programs banned from bowl games?

Here’s all you need to know: Florida’s victory was actually clinched on a botched onside kick. That’s right, the Seminoles scored with 49 seconds remaining and attempted an onside kick, but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald nearly missed the ball and watched helplessly as it toppled from the tee. The ball not only failed to travel 10 yards; it didn’t even travel 10 inches.

Can you believe it? FSU — the program that gave us “Wide Right” — now has given us “Whiff Right.”

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” said Gators special teams coordinator Greg Knox, who served as Florida’s interim head coach on Saturday. “I’m thankful for it, but I’ve never seen that before in my life.”

Hopefully, we will never see another Florida-Florida State game like this again in any of our lives. This monster rivalry used to be like an epic battle between King Kong and Godzilla, but this was more like watching Barney in a pillow fight with Big Bird.

It used to be this was the Game of the Century, but on Saturday it wasn’t even the game of its early noon time slot. Forget the Michigan-Ohio State game that was also on at noon, UF-FSU wasn’t even as intriguing as Wake Forest-Boston College.

Sorry if I sound bitter, but as someone who is a native Floridian who grew up when both of these programs were irrelevant; it’s depressing that they are both in such a sorry state once again.

What we’re seeing now is a far cry from when these programs were at their zenith under legendary coaches Bobby Bowden and Steve Spurrier. The Orlando Sentinel actually held a contest back then to come up with a nickname for the red-hot rivalry and had readers submit ideas. The winning entry turned out to be: “The Sunshine State Sizzler.”

Well, we’ve gone from Sunshine State sizzle to Sunshine State fizzle. This rivalry has fallen further than the European stock market. For the third time in the past four Florida-Florida State games, one team was led by an interim coach.

With UF firing Dan Mullen after last week’s loss to Missouri, Knox coached the Gators on Saturday and did an admirable job. Give him and UF’s players credit for rising up from the ashes of Mullen’s firing and having the pride and passion to beat the Seminoles on this sunny, honey of a Saturday afternoon.

“Our players understood the situation they were in,” Knox said. “We talked about having an opportunity amid the chaos. I think our players pulled together and it made them stronger.”

Maybe so, but the sad state of both programs is still painful for fans to fathom. The Seminoles finished their season at 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the second consecutive year. As for the Gators, they are getting ready to hire their fourth head coach in the last eight years and will join Kansas and Washington as the programs that have hired the most head coaches (seven) this century.

This fading rivalry has even sucked the magic out of McKenzie Milton, the former UCF quarterbacking great who transferred to FSU before the season.

One two-play sequence in the first half summed up the depths to which this reeling rivalry has sunk. Milton, after replacing banged-up FSU starter Jordon Travis, threw a side-armed pass that fluttered into the waiting hands of UF defender Rashad Torrence. On the very next play, UF tried a flea-flicker and UF quarterback Emory Jones threw the ball directly into the hands of FSU defender Jammie Robinson.

Two plays, two incredibly bad passes.

Not exactly the halcyon days of Danny Wuerffel, Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke or Tim Tebow quarterbacking the Seminoles and Gators. By the time the second quarter began Saturday, we had seen five different quarterbacks in the game (Travis, Milton and Tate Rodemaker for FSU and Jones and Anthony Richardson for the Gators.)

Jones threw three interceptions in the first half and was ultimately replaced by Richardson for good early in the third quarter after he dropped back to pass and had Jacob Copeland wide-open deep down the field. His pass was so short that it comically clunked off the back of beaten FSU linebacker DJ Lundy’s helmet.

From beginning to end, this game was like watching a bad movie. It started with a pregame skirmish and deteriorated from there. The two teams combined for 22 penalties for 196 yards, six fumbles and five interceptions.

If you are up there, football gods, please don’t ever do this to us again.

