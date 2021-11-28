ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Victim In Lowell Homicide Identified As 22-Year-Old Dejah Jenkins-Minus

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

LOWELL (CBS) — The victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday has been identified as a 22-year-old woman from Boston. Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check.

A person who knew Jenkins-Minus was the one who called police to check on her.

Officers found her body with signs of apparent trauma. EMS later pronounced her dead.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead inside a Lowell residence on Friday. (Photo Credit: Laconia Smothers)

On Friday, her death was announced as an apparent homicide, but Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says an autopsy has ruled the death as a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

“This is not believed to be random incident,” Ryan’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

An investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

Melissa C
5d ago

ItIs awful that this happened. is it just me or does it seem like the number of deaths, increasing drastically between Thanksgiving and the first of the year.? I , do, agree with Kandy. I sincerely doubt there will be any further info in the press about this yound lady's death. People act like African Americans are second rate citizens. I don't know how this can be denied by anyone. Just take a look at the news. There is never an excuse for being prejudice. RIp Dejah.

Public Safety
Norton Man On Scooter Dies After Collision With Another Car

NORTON (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash between his scooter and a Honda Accord in Norton on Monday night. Mark Sullivan, who was from Norton, was driving his scooter on North Worcester Street when he and an 18-year-old driver collided. Norton Police say when officers and firefighters arrived at the scene at around 9:30 p.m., they saw a bystander doing CPR on Sullivan in the middle of the road. First responders then stepped in, but Sullivan was later pronounced dead at the scene. As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed against the 18-year-old driver, who was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The area around North Worcester Street was closed for about four hours after the crash before reopening.  
NORTON, MA
COVID Cases Rise In Massachusetts, But Hospitalizations And Deaths Down From Last Year

BOSTON (CBS) – Anxiety over rising COVID-19 numbers had the Cambridge Health Alliance vaccination clinic in Somerville packed Thursday. “Now another new prominent variant,” said Joe Mello, who got a booster. This week’s COVID case numbers in Massachusetts are at the highest since January. The positivity rate is back where it was this time last year, at around 5%. “I just hope it doesn’t get any worse like before,” said Chuck Maxwell, as he got a booster shot. But a closer look at the state’s data shows there is some hope when it comes to hospitalizations and deaths. The seven-day average of COVID...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
‘We Need To Have Some Sort Of Closure.’ Family Asks Driver In Deadly Yarmouth Hit-And-Run To Come Forward

YARMOUTH (CBS) – The family of Alexander Gribko is struggling with an unimaginable loss, and coming forward to ask the public for help. The family released the following statement: “As many of you know, our father Alex Gribko was hit and killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this week. Despite an active police investigation, we are respectfully asking the person involved to please come forward and take responsibility. This is our beloved dad. A grandfather, a great-grandfather. A friend to all. We need to understand what happened and to find some closure. … He did not deserve to...
YARMOUTH, MA
Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized At Somerville Hair Salon

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville hair salon owner wants answers after her window mural was tagged with graffiti Friday morning. “I thought it was pretty terrible,” said Christine McSheehy. Somerville Police want to speak with a man captured on McSheehy’s salon surveillance video – seen uncapping what appears to be a spray paint can. “Somebody came up to our mural and decided to graffiti over Black Lives Matter,” she said. She can’t imagine why someone would want to ruin her window mural along Highland Avenue that spreads a message of equality and inclusion, especially during the holidays. Black Lives Matter mural...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Salem Family Of Four Tests Positive For COVID; Father And Daughter Are In ICU

SALEM (CBS) — Salem teenager Kylie DeCelle has tested positive for COVID, and she is worried for the rest of family. Her dad, Mike, and sister, Mikayla, are intubated at Mass General Hospital. “I’m really worried for my dad and my sister, but I’m also really worried for my mom right now and I really miss her,” Kylie said. “There’s not really much that we can do for them right now, and I feel really bad.” Kylie’s mom, Erica, is at MGH too, but not as a patient. She is holding her younger daughter’s hand. The mother did get her COVID vaccine,...
SALEM, MA
Boston, MA
