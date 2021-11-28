Victim In Lowell Homicide Identified As 22-Year-Old Dejah Jenkins-Minus

LOWELL (CBS) — The victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday has been identified as a 22-year-old woman from Boston. Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check.

A person who knew Jenkins-Minus was the one who called police to check on her.

Officers found her body with signs of apparent trauma. EMS later pronounced her dead.

On Friday, her death was announced as an apparent homicide, but Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says an autopsy has ruled the death as a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

“This is not believed to be random incident,” Ryan’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

An investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.