Crash in Escambia County kills 3 people, including 18-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway patrol responded to a crash that resulted in the deaths of three people, including one 18-year-old, on Nov. 27 in Escambia County.

The crash happened after the two vehicles hit each other on the southbound travel lane. The first vehicle was heading south, while the other was heading north on Tungoil Road, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both drivers of the vehicle were killed in the crash. An 18-year-old passenger was killed in the crash and another passenger is being treated for serious injuries, according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.