Escambia County, FL

Crash in Escambia County kills 3 people, including 18-year-old

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway patrol responded to a crash that resulted in the deaths of three people, including one 18-year-old, on Nov. 27 in Escambia County.

The crash happened after the two vehicles hit each other on the southbound travel lane. The first vehicle was heading south, while the other was heading north on Tungoil Road, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both drivers of the vehicle were killed in the crash. An 18-year-old passenger was killed in the crash and another passenger is being treated for serious injuries, according to the release.

WKRG News 5

Crash leaves one man dead, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a crash on Dec. 1, that left one person dead.  At around 8:29 p.m., Mobile Police responded to the 1900 block of Military Road to assist with a traffic accident. The crash happened after the driver of the vehicle crossed an intersection on Perimeter Road and hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘He was just a solid rock’: Fallen Wilcox County deputy’s son speaks to WKRG News 5

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A procession for fallen Wilcox County Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was held Thursday afternoon. It began at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, where Nicholson was transported Wednesday night following a shooting in Wilcox County. Nicholson and a fellow deputy, Trenton Gulley, responded to a domestic violence call at about […]
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate who walked off work duty is now back in custody

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. 12/3/21): The inmate is now back in the custody of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. He was found on Styx River Road in Stapleton and will be charged with escape. ORIGINAL STORY: BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for an inmate who walked away from […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic fatalities in Alabama during Thanksgiving holiday down this year

(WKRG) — Despite predictions of increased travel during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is reporting fewer traffic-related deaths this year than in the past two years. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated seven traffic-related fatalities this year, compared to eight in 2020 and 11 during the same travel period […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

