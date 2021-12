Stetson Bennett, UGA’s starter at quarterback, is one of the college football’s most inspirational stories this year. The rags-to-riches journey has included the 2-star recruit initially joining UGA as walk-on, leaving for one season at junior college, and then returning to the Bulldogs as projected career backup. He almost transferred out of UGA before this season because he feared he wouldn’t play, yet he stayed as the No. 3 quarterback and somehow beat out a Heisman candidate.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO