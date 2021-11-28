ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear skies, cool temps stay the course through the week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rest of the weekend continues to feature clear skies with cool temperatures, a pattern we will see last through the upcoming week. Overnight the clear skies allow the temperatures to drop into the upper 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast....

Dallas News

Staying mild through the weekend

Our stretch of unseasonably mild weather will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal which means highs in the upper 70s to near 80. There will be a chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday, but at this time, it does...
nashvillesevereweather.com

Warm Temps Through the Weekend; Rain this Weekend

Our unusually warm start to December continues today. Highs are up in the low 70’s. The record for Nashville for today is 75, and the forecasted high is 73… it’ll be close. The warm temps aren’t going anywhere for a bit, we’ll be in the 70’s again tomorrow and in the 60’s until Sunday. A cold front this weekend will nosedive the temps for next week. Don’t throw away your sweaters… cool temps will return.
Post-Bulletin

Cooling down early next week

Highs will reach the mid-40s this afternoon. There will be a little breeze out of the northwest throughout the day. Saturday will be a little cloudier and cooler with highs in the mid-30s. Sunday will feature a slight chance of light snow to clip the area. Behind the chance of snow expect cold temperatures to arrive. Highs may only hit near 20° Monday afternoon.
ABC4

Warm temps with hazy skies this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, friends! It’s the first Friday of December, but it sure doesn’t feel like it, with another day of above-average warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in several Northern Utah counties. High pressure and inversion still have a stronghold on Northern Utah, while this broad area of high pressure […]
wbtw.com

Burst of warmth lingers into the weekend

Happy Friday all! Our morning kicks off on a milder note, with most temps ranging between the mid 40s and low 50s. A lighter jacket should get you through the morning. Afternoon highs will be ranging in the low to upper 70s, with mainly sunny skies, so break out the shorts! Similar highs will settle in on Saturday with a bit more cloud cover trying to mix with sunshine. Temps remain above average until we hit a cold front on Tuesday which will drop back highs, and eventually help to bring showers back to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
WBKO

Very warm end to the week before temps drop!

15-20 degrees above normal temps for this time of the year today along with sunshine!!. Tracking clouds, sprinkles and warm weather for midweek!. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph today, but we'll be dealing with clouds and a few sprinkles possible across south-central Kentucky. Mild start with warmer...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
