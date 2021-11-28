ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Tyler Herro: Will be active Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Herro (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Bulls, but it's unclear whether...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates future

Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Bam Adebayo: Subdued effort in Saturday's loss

Adebayo amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 loss to Washington. Adebayo was able to play through his knee injury but failed to shine in the loss. This has been an ongoing issue for Adebayo, and while it is yet to cost him a significant amount of time, it is something to monitor. In terms of fantasy production, it has been a solid start to the season for the man in the middle, and there is no reason to think he won't be able to continue anchoring the defense while also putting up adequate offensive numbers.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro Has To Always Be Involved In The Closing Moments

In an unconventional loss to Washington on Saturday, the Miami Heat took their foot off the gas in an outcome that seemed to be within their grasps. Up 63-47 and with under seven minutes remaining in the fourth, the Heat squandered a 24-point second half lead. following several defensive miscues and ill-advised fouls.
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Kyle Lowry (rest) for inactive Tyler Herro on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Lowry will make his 14th start this season after Miami's star point guard was rested on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Wizards' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Lowry to score 30.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,400.
NBA
Miami Herald

Adebayo and Lowry back for Heat’s showdown with Wizards, but Herro out with wrist injury

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo, as Jimmy Butler would put it, decided to show up for work Thursday. Lowry and Adebayo will be back in the lineup for the Miami Heat as it takes on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. Adebayo returns after missing the last two games with a left knee bruise, while Lowry is back after sitting out Wednesday for rest.
NBA
numberfire.com

Update: Miami's Tyler Herro (wrist) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (wrist) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro's status has been updated to questionable after Miami's guard was reported as out with a wrist injury. In a potential matchup against a Washington team ranked eighth in defensive rating, expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes at the guard positions if Herro remains out.
NBA

