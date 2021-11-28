Heat's Tyler Herro: Will be active Saturday

Adebayo amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 loss to Washington. Adebayo was able to play through his knee injury but failed to shine in the loss. This has been an ongoing issue for Adebayo, and while it is yet to cost him a significant amount of time, it is something to monitor. In terms of fantasy production, it has been a solid start to the season for the man in the middle, and there is no reason to think he won't be able to continue anchoring the defense while also putting up adequate offensive numbers.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO