Rain chances late Saturday, early Sunday!

By Brooke Laizer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast...

aroundfortwayne.com

NWS: Rain and snow possible late tonight into early Friday

The National Weather Service forecasts developing rain and snow late tonight into Friday morning. Tonight’s Fort Wayne, Indiana weather story from the National Weather Service:. Turning cooler for Friday/Saturday. A band of light rain/show expected late tonight/early Friday. Fort Wayne, Indiana (December 2, 2021) – A band of rain and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNEM

Quiet weather Friday & Saturday, rain & snow return on Sunday

Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope for a wonderful weekend ahead. Quiet weather has settled in the last few days and we've been a bit warmer at times too. But as we get ready to close out the workweek and head into the weekend, colder air settles back in and we'll keep an eye on our next storm system coming in on Sunday.
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Slight chance of rain during Christmas parade Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rain could put Clarksville’s Lighted Christmas Parade at risk Saturday evening. There’s a 20% chance or rain Saturday, rising to 30% Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely on Sunday, and temperatures will drop again after those rainclouds disappear overnight Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nbc15.com

Watching for Sunday Snow/Rain Mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A quick bit of rain & snow moved by southern Wisconsin Friday morning. Accumulations were minor, but roads were a touch slippery North of Madison. Road conditions improve as highs climb back to the middle 40s. The sky clears Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to...
MADISON, WI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Chances of rain next week

Morning fog remains light and patchy through the weekend. Chances of rain come Monday and Thursday next week. These do not appear to bring much precipitation. Amounts may total around 0.10″ in the Valley with a couple inches of snow in the Sierra. Until then, temperatures will cool to levels...
WNDU

Chance for rain and snow by morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WHAT A DAY TO RETIRE!! I set this retirement date 6 months ago, and didn’t know the forecast obviously, so I definitely got lucky. However, rain and snow will move into parts of Michiana late tonight and early tomorrow. Sunshine will return by Saturday, though, as chillier air moves back in. Then we have multiple chances for snow, or snow and rain, next week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wgno.com

Potentially dangerous fog Friday morning

Another dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning with widespread fog around the area. It is dense and most of the visibility reports are coming in at a half mile or less. Please be careful as you head out through around 9-10AM when that fog will be burning off. Remember to use the low beam headlights when driving through fog.
wgno.com

Mild weather on the way again this afternoon

It will continue to feel like spring as we go through the weekend. Look for temperatures this afternoon to warm to around 75 on average across the area. We will see more cloud cover than the past few days but still have plenty of sun. More of the same is...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE

