If you are someone that cares about rivalry games being exciting, tense, and a nail-biter right down to the very end, tonight’s game between UNC and NC State suited you just fine assuming you were a neutral observer. For Carolina and State fans, however, this game was as stressful as a game could possibly be, and ultimately the Wolfpack made a few more plays than the Heels did to come out of this one with a 30-34 victory. NC State now has a chance to win the Atlantic should Wake Forest lose tomorrow, which would dump that much more salt into the wounds of the Tar Heels.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO