Gardiners Ambulance Service is hoping to expand to address the revenue gap of over a quarter million dollars, which paid by the other communities it serves would still like to make some adjustments to serve all better and more efficiently. According to a report in the Kennebec Journal, the Gardiner Fire Chief, Richard Sieberg will be making his recommendation known to the Gardiner City Council.

GARDINER, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO