World

Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudans’s sovereign council has appointed a...

Reuters

Sudan's Hamdok to review appointments made by military

KHARTOUM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important...
Sudan’s Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The news follows the appointment of a new head of the general intelligence service and comes a week...
Sudan's Hamdok Would Quit if Post-Coup Deal Not Implemented - Source

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will quit if a political agreement he signed with the military last week is not implemented or fails to receive backing from political factions, a source close to him said on Wednesday. Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his...
Sudan Appoints Khalifa Ahmed as New Acting Public Prosecutor

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council. The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding "assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders".
Council of Europe notifies Turkey of planned action over Kavala

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Council of Europe said on Friday it ruled to notify Turkey of its intention to launch “infringement proceedings” against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling. The Council asked Ankara to submit...
Nigeria’s E-Health Africa Sees Appointment of New Executive Director

EHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization. Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position....
Top ally of incoming Honduran president casts doubt on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American country does not need to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good. Prior to Sunday’s presidential election, which Castro appears to have won...
Lukashenko says Belarusian economy is under unprecedented external pressure

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is...
Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
Israel and UK: ‘Time is Running Out’ on Iran

“We will work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power,” the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed, while warning that “time is running out, the clock is ticking.”. This urgency on the Iranian threat “increases the need...
