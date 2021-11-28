Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence – sources

KHARTOUM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important...
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The news follows the appointment of a new head of the general intelligence service and comes a week...
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will quit if a political agreement he signed with the military last week is not implemented or fails to receive backing from political factions, a source close to him said on Wednesday. Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his...
CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council. The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding "assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders".
ANKARA (Reuters) – The Council of Europe said on Friday it ruled to notify Turkey of its intention to launch “infringement proceedings” against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling. The Council asked Ankara to submit...
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Congolese authorities on Wednesday sought to allay concerns about the arrival of Ugandan troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for an ongoing joint operation against a militia linked to Islamic State. Witnesses saw hundreds of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo as...
EHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization. Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position....
TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American country does not need to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good. Prior to Sunday’s presidential election, which Castro appears to have won...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is...
Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
China last week fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group a total of $74.4 million for a series of infractions. Beijing said Taiwanese firms could not expect to operate in China and support the island's independence. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China was "always rude and unreasonable, and does not understand democracy,...
Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
The rise of China's navy has truly been remarkable by any benchmark anyone could reasonably set. It is now numerically the world's largest fleet, and while the US Navy outweighs it, US ships are older. Maintaining those ships will be expensive, and history shows that building big fleets doesn't always...
Australia won’t lose its sovereignty under the Aukus deal, according to Joe Biden’s top Indo-Pacific adviser, who has sought to clarify his prediction of a “melding” of Australian, US and UK military forces. Kurt Campbell on Wednesday also said the US president had raised Beijing’s trade strikes against Australian export...
It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
Beijing has urged US business groups with interests in China to “speak out” and lobby the US government in its defence, warning that as bilateral relations deteriorate they cannot make money “in silence”. The vice-foreign minister Xie Feng, in charge of managing China’s relationship with the US, also urged against...
“We will work day and night to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power,” the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed, while warning that “time is running out, the clock is ticking.”. This urgency on the Iranian threat “increases the need...
