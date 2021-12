WESTMINSTER, Colo — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Westminster Monday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the area of 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The victim was trying to cross Federal Boulevard when she was hit by a car, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not yet been released.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO