Virginia Tech hangs on in wild finish at Virginia, 29-24

Wearing all white the Virginia Tech Hokies received the kick-off from the blue clad Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies went straight to the ground starting with a first down run from Raheem Blackshear and following that with another first down run from QB, Braxton Burmeister. Like last week against the Miami Hurricanes, Blumrick and Burmeister were shuffling in and out, but stalled at the Virginia 41-yard line. Brennan Armstrong and the prolific Hoos’ passing offense took to the field and started on the ground before moving to the air and finding Dontayvion Wicks for 27-yards. Sticking with the pass the Cavaliers quickly pushed into the VT redzone, eventually finding the mountain that is Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown. Armstrong was nearly perfect on UVA’s first possession, completing 7 of 8 attempted for 88 yards and the score. Laundry was flying early and often with seven total penalties between the two squads during their first possessions. The Hokies responded quickly with a perfectly thrown ball that hit Robinson in stride for the 61-yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the first quarter VT tied it up, 7-7. Not wanting to only score by throwing, Armstrong scored on a one-yard run, putting the Cavaliers up 14-7. Not wanting to be outdone, Burmeister closed the first quarter with a 71-yard run down to the Virginia three-yard line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO