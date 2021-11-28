ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Tech hangs on in wild finish at Virginia, 29-24

 5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (AP) -- Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards Saturday night and beat Virginia 29-24. Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a...

WAVY News 10

Virginia Tech beats Virginia 29-24 in 103rd Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (AP)Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards Saturday night and beat Virginia 29-24. Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a double-reverse as the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. They also achieved bowl eligibility for the 28th time in 29 years.
Daily Progress

Virginia Tech not announcing starting quarterback for this weekend's game against Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said a decision hasn’t been made about who will start at quarterback against University of Virginia on Saturday. The uncertainty comes on the heels of Connor Blumrick taking over at quarterback for Braxton Burmeister midway through the third quarter against Miami. The two rotated in the first half, but Burmeister didn’t return to the game after fumbling on the first drive of the half.
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Football: Takeaways From J.C. Price Ahead of Virginia

In Saturday’s 38-26 loss to Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, Virginia Tech ran the ball 43 times on 71 offensive plays (60.5%). Thirty of those 43 rushes (69.7%) came from the Hokies’ two quarterbacks, Braxton Burmeister and Connor Blumrick. Burmeister started the game and played most of the first half, with Blumrick subbing in on occasion. After Burmeister was sacked and fumbled early in the third quarter, however, Blumrick played the rest of the game.
gobblercountry.com

Halftime: The Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Virginia Cavaliers

Wearing all white the Virginia Tech Hokies received the kick-off from the blue clad Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies went straight to the ground starting with a first down run from Raheem Blackshear and following that with another first down run from QB, Braxton Burmeister. Like last week against the Miami Hurricanes, Blumrick and Burmeister were shuffling in and out, but stalled at the Virginia 41-yard line. Brennan Armstrong and the prolific Hoos’ passing offense took to the field and started on the ground before moving to the air and finding Dontayvion Wicks for 27-yards. Sticking with the pass the Cavaliers quickly pushed into the VT redzone, eventually finding the mountain that is Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown. Armstrong was nearly perfect on UVA’s first possession, completing 7 of 8 attempted for 88 yards and the score. Laundry was flying early and often with seven total penalties between the two squads during their first possessions. The Hokies responded quickly with a perfectly thrown ball that hit Robinson in stride for the 61-yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the first quarter VT tied it up, 7-7. Not wanting to only score by throwing, Armstrong scored on a one-yard run, putting the Cavaliers up 14-7. Not wanting to be outdone, Burmeister closed the first quarter with a 71-yard run down to the Virginia three-yard line.
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football squanders a golden opportunity in a loss to Virginia Tech 29-24

In a hard-fought affair against Virginia’s biggest rival, an offensive absence in the second half doomed Virginia to another loss to Virginia Tech 29-24. The Cavaliers (6-6, 4-4 ACC) started off strong in the first half, but missed opportunities starting in the second quarter eventually left the door open for the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) to come back and emerge victorious. Virginia would score just three points in the second half, which simply was not a winning strategy for this iteration of Cavalier football.
247Sports

Hokies survive and defeat Virginia 29-24

Virginia Tech survives, breaking up a fourth-down attempt with 0:30 remaining on Saturday night to defeat rival Virginia, 29-24. Led by running back Raheem Blackshear, who had a career-high 169-yards rushing and one touchdown, mixed with the running game of Braxton Burmeister and Connor Blumrick, the Hokies rushed for 321-yards in the victory.
