Police: Arrest made in impaired crash that killed 2 men, injured 2 children in South Carolina

By Ciara Lankford
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to an impaired crash that killed two men and injured two children in Lancaster Friday night, police said.

The deadly accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the intersection of Woodland and Meeting streets.

Quinton Lamar Harris, 34, of Lancaster, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and child endangerment.

According to Lancaster Police, Harris was driving a silver GMC Acadia with two young children in the backseat when he disregarded the traffic light at the intersection. Harris’ vehicle struck a Honda, killing both men that were inside it.

‘Operation Carving Crime’ in NC nets 32 arrests for numerous drug crimes; 9 others still wanted

Police said the two children were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Harris was treated and released into police custody from MUSC Lancaster,

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the
negligence and carelessness of one driver,” Interim Chief Phillip Hall said. “Any time a drunk driver
gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy.”

This is the first fatal DUI wreck the Lancaster Police Department has seen in many years, the department said. Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.

Island grl
5d ago

In this day and age this should never happen! There are too many alternate options for getting home when you've had too much to drink! Now 2 families lives have been changed forever, sad and senseless

Devi Mazyck Gomez
5d ago

condolences to the families of ones lost. It is always sad to hear fatal accidents due to drunk driving

Bernard Yon
5d ago

My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the families and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed On the flipside Those roads are highways not dieways period Anybody feel me Real talk I am just keeping it one-hundred percent Yeah

