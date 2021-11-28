ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia community rallies together for five children who recently lost both parents

By Michelle Wolf
 5 days ago

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A community in Isle of Wight is coming together for a family in need this holiday season.

Chris Carter and Dwayne Wilson are still processing the death of their best friend Robert Wyatt.

“I grew up with him so I knew him all my life. We were so close, just like a brother from another mother,” said Carter.

Wyatt, Carter says, was a caring father who loved to help others and give back to the community. Now that same community is returning the favor.

“He loved to cook, cook for the community, make sure everybody eat and enjoy his kids. He had five kids and they just lost their mother, now they lost their father,” Carter stated.

Wyatt’s five children, 3-year-old Nasir, 9-year-old Nadirah, 10-year-old RJ, 11-year-old Mihyana and 12-year-old Marion need all the support and love to get them through the holiday season, their first without both parents.

“We’re just trying to help with Christmas, help with comforts, support. Just anything they need, anything,” Carter explained.

The children have created a Christmas wish list and are asking for gifts like clothing, makeup and electronics.

“As far as monetary value, none of that stuff could add up to what their father was,” Wilson said.

Wilson and Carter have made it their mission to spread the word and to lift the children’s spirits.

“We’re trying to work together as a community, as a whole,” Wilson stated.

Gift donations and cards can be dropped off at Momentum 180 in Newport News.

  • 739 Thimble Shoals Blvd STE 503, Newport News, VA 23606
  • 757-782-4220
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 36

John Temple
5d ago

Jesus I can't imagine how those kids must feel ! lately I've been trying to really get my health in check being 42 with 3 kids my biggest fear is being gone when they need me the most ! I pray God can put someone in their lives to help them rise above and still achieve their dreams let's take care of our own va I will be giving some money towards this

Reply
20
QuitItWitTheBS
5d ago

God bless those sweet babies and everyone trying to help them just make it through the holidays! Love and prayers to each of them! Does anyone know if items or donations can be sent by mail for them to the station?

Reply
12
Kelly Combs
5d ago

So sad. It has me crying. May God Bless You, and your Community, in all you do for these wonderful children. They have found some very special people to love them. Be Safe Out There. God Bless.

Reply
10
