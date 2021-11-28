ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family member among 2 charged in Southern Shores woman’s overdose death

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people have been charged, one of whom is currently wanted, in connection with a woman’s overdose death in Southern Shores in the Outer Banks almost a year ago.

According to Southern Shores Police, officers were sent to a home on Ocean Boulevard leading to the discovery of Southern Shores resident Jessica Leigh Musick who died from a drug overdose.

After further investigation into the incident, authorities charged Elizabeth City resident Christopher Robert Evans with death by distribution, sale, or delivery of heroin. Evans was already in custody for separate charges and currently remains in custody.

In addition to Evans, police also charged Tahnee Raquel Musick, also from Elizabeth City, with conspiracy to sell, and/or deliver heroin. Officials say Tahnee is related to Jessica.

Anyone with information regarding Tahnee Raquel Musick’s whereabouts or information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 475-5980.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaaJk_0d8EiGX700
    Christopher Robert Evans, Nov. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Southern Shores Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKDP4_0d8EiGX700
    Tahnee Raquel Musick, Nov. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Southern Shores Police)

