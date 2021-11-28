China Mints Its Latest Green Energy Billionaire

Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced Thursday plans to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its common stock and/or warrants to buy back stock over the next two years. The value of the buyback program represents about 15% of oil and natural gas company's market capitalization of $6.68 billion as of Wednesday's close. The stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has dropped 7.9% amid a four-day losing streak to close Wednesday at a three-month low. "We are pleased to build upon our previously announced base and variable dividend structure to include the ability to repurchase a significant amount of our outstanding equity," said Chief Executive Nick Dell'Osso. The stock has slipped 2.2% over the past three months while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 10.5% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO