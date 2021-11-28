The North Carolina Zoo is preparing for the holidays by picking out their fresh, NC-grown Christmas trees

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people will soon be making a trip to pick out their perfect Christmas Tree.

The North Carolina Zoo also gets fresh cut trees grown right here in North Carolina to decorate the park for the holidays.

In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells you how you can enjoy the zoo’s holiday display, and where they picked up their trees from!

