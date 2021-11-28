ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan controlled The Game by exploiting Ohio State football’s weeks-old defensive weaknesses

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The totality of Michigan’s running success is indictment enough of the Ohio State defense’s lack...

Notre Dame officially hires Marcus Freeman, former Ohio State linebacker and new Buckeye recruiting nemesis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marcus Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame’s football coach will come in the stadium where he honed his leadership skills as an Ohio State captain. The Fighting Irish officially announced Freeman as Brian Kelly’s successor on Friday morning. His first game comes Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium in what will be one of the sport’s most anticipated games of the 2022 season.
OHIO STATE
2023 OT Trevor Lauck goes in-depth on Ohio State offer: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football program made Trevor Lauck work for it. It finally paid off. Lauck, a three-star offensive tackle from Roncalli (Indianapolis) High School, earned an offer from the Buckeyes on Thursday. Lauck is the No. 375 player, No. 27 OT and No. 5 player in Indiana in the class of 2023; he is the 13th 2023 offensive lineman with an offer from OSU.
OHIO STATE
Which teams will make the playoff if chaos comes to conference championship weekend? College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah look to conference championship weekend and the games that will determine the final college football playoff participants. The topics covered include:. Can Michigan win a national title playing the way it knocked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Strongsville’s police are honored as Ohio’s Best: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville Police Department has been named “2021 Agency of the Month in the Sharing Ohio’s Best Program as stated by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police. “The Strongsville Police Department has demonstrated a long history of working collaboratively with their community. Through their hard work,...
OHIO STATE
