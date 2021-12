Welcome to Championship Week. This is a special edition of the college football upset alert that looks at some conference title games. We have everything you could ask for in a college football weekend. Ten championship games, 20 teams, 14 ranked teams. We have rivalries, programs on the rise, some MACtion, and four games with College Football Playoff implications, with one a de facto College Football Playoff game. (It’s not for a championship, but we even get one last Pac-12 After Dark showdown between Cal and USC.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO