Downtown Sapulpa sees growth on Small Business Saturday

SAPULPA — For the town of Sapulpa, this Small Business Saturday was not only a sign its businesses are afloat, but was also a starting off point for even greater things to come.

Downtown Sapulpa has seen glory days come and go. But if you know, you know its best days may still be to come.

“For the longest time it seemed like it was lagging behind places like Broken Arrow and Okmulgee,’ Rudy Pinehaupt said. “They’ve got pubs coming in, new restaurants coming in, AirBnB locations, hotel coming in downtown.”

That’s what had Pinehaupt and his wife Jenn so eager to get their soap store--Finn Knows--up and running.

“When you can get your foot in the door in the beginning, you’re set,” Pinehaupt said.

They never thought their hobby could become their full time job, but the pandemic had other plans.

“Being laid off from work and being on unemployment just wasn’t cutting it,” he said.

They had the time to perfect, to grow.

“Just grew to the point where we didn’t have room in our house to produce, so [Jenn] was like, we need a storefront,” he said. “So here we are in Sapulpa. Hometown.”

And after only being in business a few hours this Small Business Saturday, their choice to locate in downtown Sapulpa was already paying off.

“We’ve been busy like you can see, people coming in and out, business is wonderful,” he said.

It’s a similar story down the street at Rebecca Anderson’s Lovame Boutique.

“It’s been going really well actually,” Anderson said.

She opened her doors inside the Heart of Route 66 Vintage Market Friday with a goal.

“Letting women know that they can still conceal carry and still be able to dress up and dress the way they want to,” Anderson said.

And already, people can’t get enough of her concealed handgun-friendly outfits.

“Just in the short time I’ve been open I’ve had to restock already,” she said.

This day is a sign of the times.

“It’s just incredible,” Pinehaupt said. “It’s just awe-inspiring to see people supporting small business again.”

This town is roaring back to life.

“We’re gonna be a prime location give about a year,” he said.

And the best is still to come.

“I feel like this was a good starting point,” Anderson said.

©2021 Cox Media Group