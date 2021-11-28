ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

List of Producers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful Select has notes on who produced which segment for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on...

boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar And Wife Welcome Their Third Child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman celebrates two WWE-released superstars

In the last couple of years, the WWE has, on several occasions, surprised its fans and also the insiders by releasing superstars who are also very important in the company. Over the years they have surprised farewells of former champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt The Fiend but not only as the WWE has often released very important promises from the world of wrestling as well.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals When Brock Lesnar Will Return to SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a Battle Royal to determine who would be the next title contender for Roman Reigns, and while. it took a few interesting twists and turns towards the end (including a winner being named only for them to be thrown out), it would end up being Sami Zayn taking the victory. He really didn't get to celebrate though, as before long Kayla Braxton came in with a surprise announcement that Brock Lesnar's indefinite suspension had been lifted, and the Beast would be returning to WWE on a future SmackDown. As for when, turns out he'll be back next week, and Reigns, Heyman, and Adam Pearce all looked shocked at the news.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Survivor Series 2021 - Men's Elimination Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown Result

Team Raw secured its second victory on the night in the Men's five vs. five elimination match. Seth Rollins gave Raw the win in the tradition Survivor Series match at WWE Survivor Series, finishing things off by eliminating Jeff Hardy. Rollins blocked the swanton bomb and finished him off with the stomp to get the win. Rollins was the sole survivor in the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.26.21

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina. We’re done with Survivor Series, where a grand total of very little took place. Raw won the Battle For Brand Supremacy but Roman Reigns beat Big E. in the show’s main event. We are now on the way to Day 1 and Reigns’ next challenger will be determined this week via a battle royal. Let’s get to it.
SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with Kayla Braxton in the ring, welcoming everyone to SmackDown. Braxton goes on about Brock Lesnar’s suspension but she’s quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman come out and stop on the stage for the pyro to go off. Heyman raises the strap in the air and they march to the ring. Michael Cole also welcomes us to SmackDown and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole mentions how Kayla was about to mention the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension possibly being lifted. We go to a video package of highlights from Reigns’ win over WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday. Reigns and Heyman enter the ring to more pyro going off.
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T pays tribute to Triple H

During his long WWE career, Triple H held a total of 24 titles and was a 14-time world champion. He also won the 1997 edition of the 'King of the Ring' tournament, the Royal Rumble (in 2002 and 2016) and was the second winner of the Grand Slam Championship. His...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Return of Edge

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will include the return of Edge to the red brand after he was drafted there. The show emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island. * Big E vs. Kevin Owens. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. *...
WWE
The Independent

Michael Chandler unconcerned by Conor McGregor’s trash talk ahead of potential UFC clash

Michael Chandler has said he is not intimidated by Conor McGregor’s trash-talking abilities, as the American attempts to set up a fight with the Irishman in 2022.Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, on the undercard of McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.On that night, Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, but he has since suffered back-to-back losses. In his second UFC fight, the 35-year-old almost stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round but was finished early in the second with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Then, in early November, Chandler lost to Justin...
UFC

