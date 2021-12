A French bulldog that was stolen from a Long Island home on Thanksgiving has a new leash on life after she was found some 50 miles away. Matthew Hauck, 34, thanked The Post for coverage that led to his joyous reunion with Stella Saturday afternoon in Center Moriches, an hour away from his Huntington home where the 4-year-old pup was snatched.

