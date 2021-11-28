ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff shares sweet snaps from her 'mom and daughter' date with Banks... before posting precious video of eight-month-old Mae James

After spending Thanksgiving with her whole family, Hilary Duff enjoyed some quality one-on-one time with her daughter Banks.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 34, posted photos from her 'mom and daughter mani/pedi and sushi date' on Saturday.

Hilary posted photos from their fun-filled get-together, which included video of her 'makeup job'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYvrY_0d8EegrN00
Just the girls! Hilary Duff posted photos from her 'mom and daughter mani/pedi and sushi date' on Saturday

'A little post thanksgiving mom and daughter mani/pedi and sushi date ….yes she eats ikura .. and how about that make up job,' Hilary captioned the post.

The photos showed the three-year-old rocking gold glitter and black ink smeared across her nose.

'How do you think that ink got on your nose?' Hilary asked her daughter.

'You!' her daughter adorably replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdI0B_0d8EegrN00
'How about that makeup job': The photos showed the three-year-old rocking gold glitter and black ink smeared across her nose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FG7ak_0d8EegrN00
Yum! Duff's daughter chowed down on some sushi 

'I didn't do it! You did it!' Hilary asked.

'Pretending to be a whale,' Banks said.

'You did it because you were pretending to be a whale?' Hilary clarified.

In another precious video from their mommy-and-me date, Banks chowed down on piece of sushi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glPHY_0d8EegrN00
Say cheese! The youngster beamed with joy as she enjoyed quality time with her famous mother

In addition to Banks, Hilary shares eight-month-old daughter Mae James Bair with her husband Matthew Koma. She also has nine-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary melted even more hearts with video of Mae laying on a rainbow blanket, crawling on the floor, and clapping her hands.

'She doesn’t even fit on this blanket anymore,' Hilary captioned the video. 'she crawls, claps, and is growing teefers like a champ! Love this 3rd little bean happy 8 months gorgeous Mae Mae James.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEIHo_0d8EegrN00
Baby love! Duff shared heart-melting video of her daughter Mae James on her Instagram account 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoBK1_0d8EegrN00
'She doesn’t even fit on this blanket anymore': Duff gushed over her little one 

Duff is set to star in How I Met Your Father, which is a spinoff to the smash hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, after the series was picked up seven years after work began on the initial idea for the show.

Along with Duff, it also stars Kim Cattrall, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, among others.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the new series for Hulu is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on January 18, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiRrR_0d8EegrN00
Round of applause! The youngster clapped her hands 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6tdI_0d8EegrN00
Here she comes! The eight-month-old crawled on the floor 

