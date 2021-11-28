ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Santa Claus takes extra safety precautions this year

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chgyM_0d8EeG6b00
Santa, Sid Fletcher, sits behind glass as he gets a Christmas wish list from Kendra Alexander of St. James, Minn., during her visit Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at The Santa Experience in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Where allowed, some malls and big-box stores are offering Santa's guests a choice of full contact or social distance. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NEW YORK [AP] — Santa Claus is back this year but continues to take precautions very seriously.

“Be smart. Be caring. If you have the tiniest tickle in your throat, the tiniest feeling, worry about yourself and worry about everybody else, and know Santa will always be there next year,” said Kevin Chesney, who has been wearing the Santa costume since he was a kid.

Chesney works in a photo studio in Moorestown, New Jersey. 4,500 appointments available to sit with him and the seven other Santa’s quickly sold out.

Although the other Santa’s allow full-contact visits, including lap sitting, Chesney wears a mask up until photos are taken, reported AP.

Like last year, some Santa’s will stay behind barriers for safety. Other retailers and Santa’s hosts are offering the option of no or full contact for families. Many others have reservations online to sign up for so that a number of people aren’t waiting around, according to the Associated Press.

Neil Saunders, GlobalData Retail’s managing director, projects that 8.9 million households are expected to visit Santa this year in person virtual visits are still a big option as well.

“Lingering concerns about the virus and ongoing restrictions in some states and localities continue to act as a brake on visiting Santa in person,” he said.

“Santa is so back and we are super excited about that. Last year was incredibly tough,” said Chris Landroop, a spokeswoman for Santa vendor Cherry Hill Programs. “At the end of the day, we want guests to feel comfortable.”

Santa will make his list behind a desk with guests on the opposite side of the table at Macy’s stores.

“We’re encouraging everyone to maintain masking throughout their visits,” said Kathleen Wright, senior manager at Macy’s Branded Entertainment. “Santa has been a part of the Macy’s tradition since 1862 so we’re overjoyed that we can safely continue the tradition this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

13 Places to Take Photos With Santa Claus This Holiday Season

While Santa largely took a break from lap photos last year, it’s time to get reacquainted. Here’s where to get your pics with Saint Nick. Distancing and reservation policies vary, so be sure to check. 7000 Arundel Mills Cir., Hanover. Choose from a myriad of photo packages, with options for...
PHOTOGRAPHY
My 1053 WJLT

Santa Claus Land of Lights

Will open for its 13th season on Thursday, November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving evening). What could be better than driving through 1.1 miles of amazing Christmas lights, in the town named after Mr. Claus...?. Bobby and I had the super cool opportunity to see the Shining Story of Rudolph before anyone...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Here comes Santa Claus!

When I was small, I loved watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television. I squirmed with anticipation as the bands and floats passed by, hoping the next float would hold Santa waving to crowds atop his sleigh. When I finally saw his face, I knew Christmas was finally here. “Lynn,...
FESTIVAL
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Santa Claus returns to Sangertown

Santa Claus is returning to Sangertown Square mall this holiday season. Santa will arrive at Sangertown on Thursday, Dec. 2 and stay through Friday, Dec. 24. Mall officials encourage reservations, but walk-up visits are available as space allows. Santa and his staff will be following safety measures based on guidance...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
wnns.com

See Santa Claus at SCHEELS

Join SCHEELS on Saturday, December 4th from 10a-2p as they welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for ONE BIG DAY! Parents can bring a camera for FREE photos with Santa. There will be special Christmas activities, games, prizes and more!
FESTIVAL
candgnews.com

Santa Claus arrives in Novi

NOVI — Kids and adults alike gathered at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk Nov. 19 for a special guest. “Because we had this event tonight, this weekend, I asked him if he could fly in for the weekend, and he said yes, he could,” Novi Mayor Bob Gatt said, addressing the crowd.
NOVI, MI
guideposts.org

A Day in the Life of Santa Claus

Memphis-based writer and actor Jon W. Sparks landed the role of Santa on the Polar Express Train Ride in New Orleans in 2016. Since then, he has played Santa every year. Or as one of the children he’s met said, “You’re Santa’s helper.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
northcountrynow.com

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visit Ogdensburg

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at Ogdensburg’s annual Holiday Light Up the Night Parade Saturday night, Nov. 20. The 10th annual holiday parade was hosted by the Lions Club of Lisbon and Ogdensburg, and the City of Ogdensburg. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
ppioneer.com

Santa Claus plans yearly trip to Pollock on Saturday, Dec. 11

Santa Claus is planning his yearly visit to the Pollock community. This year he plans to stop by on Saturday, Dec. 11. Because it was so popular last year, Santa’s visit this year will again be at the Gazebo in Centennial Park (north of Main Street) from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11. Kids can stop by and get their picture […]
POLLOCK, SD
kentonbee.com

YES, MICHAEL, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

At a certain age, everybody begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. Keith Wing, an administrator in the Williamsville School District, wrote “The Secret of Santa Claus,” a children’s book he hopes will indeed show Santa Claus is real. Wing, who also lives in Williamsville, says he first developed the story about 15 years ago while working as a […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Black Enterprise

A Claus For the Culture!: Black Santas Landed At Disney Parks For The First Time In Its 66-Year History

For the first time in its 66-year history, Disney is putting Black Santas front and center at its parks. While the self-proclaimed “Happiest Place on Earth” never issued an official statement letting die-hard fans know that a Black Santa Claus was coming to town, visitors however took pics with Black Saint Nick during meet and greets at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, CNN reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#Globaldata Retail#Cherry Hill Programs
Lootpress

Santa Claus will not be visiting Tamarack this year

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Father Christmas will not be stopping at Tamarack Marketplace this year. Santa has not made an appearance at Tamarack since 2019. Like last year, Jennifer Farley Fritz, Marketing Director for Tamarack, says Santa’s absence is due to COVID-19. “This is out of an abundance of caution,”...
BECKLEY, WV
WKRG

Best Santa Claus decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Santa Claus Christmas decorations! Whether you celebrate Christmas or just get a kick out of this jolly character, there are so many wonderful options to choose from. From dancing Santas and...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Labour shortage: Is Santa Claus coming to town this year?

With less Santas donning their suits and more demand for holiday cheer, Santa will be in short supply. The pandemic took its toll on the industry as many Santas are older, heavier men. The company HireSanta said its demand has gone up 120% since pre-pandemic times.
ECONOMY
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Operation Santa Claus’ toy drive returns for it’s 31st year

– The Cal Fire / San Luis Obispo County Firefighters Benevolent Association in cooperation with KSBY’s “Season of Hope” is holding its 31st annual Operation Santa Claus toy drive. This is an annual toy drive providing toys to kids who are under the care and protection of SLO County’s Child Welfare Services. Operation Santa Claus is a non-profit program that has helped over 10,000 children throughout San Luis Obispo County since 1990.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy