Cleveland, OH

Man shoots at Dollar General employees during robbery in Cleveland

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man is accused of shooting at Dollar General employees and robbing them Friday morning, Cleveland police said. Police have made no arrests...

Comments / 32

sheraa
5d ago

It is a shame what these parasites are doing to their communities…Stores are going to close ,leaving the whole community suffering without access to resources.

8
Shellee Pavlak
5d ago

why stores going out business stores own are afraid looking like Los Angeles happened there criminal doings stealing

4
Michael Bishop
5d ago

WTF c'mon another CRACKHEAD move The Dollar stores Don't have No money 💰 there Not enough to go prison REAL talk 💯

4
 

Cleveland.com

Man arrested for punching his pregnant girlfriend: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Warrensville Center Road. At 3 a.m. Dec. 2, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Warrensville Center Road, where they learned that, during an argument, a Bedford man, 27, had punched his pregnant girlfriend, 26, of Shaker Heights. Police arrested the man for domestic violence. The woman was transported to a local hospital.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain man remains in jail on $1 million bond after pleading not guilty in father’s killing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- A Lorain man remains in jail after pleading not guilty Thursday in the killing of his father. Lamar C. Hudson Jr., 23, was indicted Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability in the Sept. 25 killing of his father Lamar Hudson, according to police and court records.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Death threats, snowbound cars and a runaway: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Motor vehicle accidents, squad call: Chagrin Boulevard. Police staged officers at the top and bottom of the hill on the east side of town shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 when icy road conditions contributed to at least two cars colliding with airbag deployment, three cars reportedly hit utility poles and roughly 15-20 people were stuck on and off the roadway. At least one person was taken to a local hospital, possibly one driver who was dazed after impact.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

