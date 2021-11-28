Man shoots at Dollar General employees during robbery in Cleveland

Motor vehicle accidents, squad call: Chagrin Boulevard. Police staged officers at the top and bottom of the hill on the east side of town shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 when icy road conditions contributed to at least two cars colliding with airbag deployment, three cars reportedly hit utility poles and roughly 15-20 people were stuck on and off the roadway. At least one person was taken to a local hospital, possibly one driver who was dazed after impact.

MORELAND HILLS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO