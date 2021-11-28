Midtown Pop-Up Shops open for business in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Plenty of folks are in Oklahoma City’s Midtown district, searching for the perfect Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

The Midtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops are back for their ninth year at Northwest 10th and Hudson.

Organizers say it’s one-stop shopping for everyone on your list, out in the cool, open air, away from the hustle and bustle usually found in shopping malls this time of year.

The pop-up shops are local businesses that rely on community support. Some of the businesses are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say you’re bound to find something for even the toughest person on your shopping list.

“We have women’s clothing, we have gifts for kids, we have hot chocolate and beer and we also have gifts for men, which we know are hard to shop for,” said Cleo Rajon with the Independent Shopkeepers Association. “We have something for everyone on your list, which makes it really easy to just check everyone and know you have everything under your tree on time.”

The pop-up shops are open every weekend, Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 19.

