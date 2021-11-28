ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Midtown Pop-Up Shops open for business in Oklahoma City

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Plenty of folks are in Oklahoma City’s Midtown district, searching for the perfect Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

The Midtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops are back for their ninth year at Northwest 10th and Hudson.

Global supply chain shortage causes concern for Oklahoma City metro small business owners during busiest shopping season of the year

Organizers say it’s one-stop shopping for everyone on your list, out in the cool, open air, away from the hustle and bustle usually found in shopping malls this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xKmI_0d8EdqPC00
Midtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops

The pop-up shops are local businesses that rely on community support. Some of the businesses are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gift of Life: ‘I knew I was dying,’ Oklahoma man needed a life-saving donation

Organizers say you’re bound to find something for even the toughest person on your shopping list.

“We have women’s clothing, we have gifts for kids, we have hot chocolate and beer and we also have gifts for men, which we know are hard to shop for,” said Cleo Rajon with the Independent Shopkeepers Association. “We have something for everyone on your list, which makes it really easy to just check everyone and know you have everything under your tree on time.”

The pop-up shops are open every weekend, Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Latte lover on your list? Check out these top coffee gift sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which coffee gift sets are best? For many of us, our morning ritual starts with a hot cup of coffee. In fact, 64% of Americans drink coffee every day. And while coffee shops are immensely popular, making your own coffee at home saves a significant […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Shopping Malls#Christmas Gifts#Northwest 10th#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy