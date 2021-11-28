ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FACT FOCUS: Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant

By ANGELO FICHERA Associated Press
Courier News
 5 days ago

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Who#Omicron#Greek
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Doctor explains how omicron variant could speed up end of COVID pandemic

Dr. Houman Hemmati, a Ph.D. research scientist, explained how the latest variant of COVID-19 could actually bring the end of the pandemic sooner. On "Fox & Friends First," he said that the omicron variant, based on the few reports from South Africa, could be highly infectious and cause little disease, meaning that many people around the globe could be exposed and develop antibodies that would provide protection from future variants.
SCIENCE
stonyplainreporter.com

WHO skipped over Nu and Xi to avoid causing cultural offence in naming new variant

Speculation arose when the World Health Organization skipped over the expected continuation of the Greek alphabet to name the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa last week. Like the other variants Beta and Delta, the next names were predicted to be Nu and Xi, however the organization went with Omicron instead.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy