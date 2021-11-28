ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott’s ex-girlfriend and archetypal Christine Burke with whom he had reunited beneath

By moramcgarry24
Niagara Falls Reporter
 5 days ago

On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the 38-year-old absoluteness brilliant was photographed alfresco celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, area he has generally brought dates, with a brunette. E! News has not absolute the character of...

www.niagarafallsreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Michael B. Jordan Shares Look Inside His Private Romance With Lori Harvey on Their First Anniversary

Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life" Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Shanna Moakler’s Ex Responds Amidst Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter Atiana

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Confessed Her Love For Tristan Thompson As He Was Allegedly Off Knocking Up Another Woman During 30th Birthday Celebrations

Timeline is skewed! Back in March, Khloé Kardashian publicly confirmed she had reunited with her on-again, off-again baby daddy Tristan Thompson. In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to celebrate Thompson's 30th birthday while professing her love. Alongside a photo of Kardashian, the baller and their three-year-old daughter True, the Good American ambassador wrote on March 13: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Leaves Nobu With Ex Christine Burke After Thanksgiving — Photos

Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his new/old flame Christine Burke, almost a week after they enjoyed a night out together in West Hollywood. Scott Disick stepped out with his ex Christine Burke once again, adding fuel to the rumors that the pair are back on! The former flames, who have dated on and off since 2016, were spotted leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu the day after Thanksgiving. Scott, 38, kept it casual in a black bomber jacket, pants and baseball hat, while the 25-year-old model followed suit in a a white tank top, sweater and faded jeans. They appeared to be enjoying themselves as they walked alongside each other while exiting the celebrity hot spot.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Distractify

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'She's The Umbrella In His Life': Photos Of Clarence Avant And Wife Jacqueline From Their More Than 50 Years Together

Before Jacqueline Avant's tragic and sudden passing, The Avants had quite the love story and built a monumental life together. See photos of the couple from over the years. The entertainment industry is currently reeling over the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant. She was shot and killed during a home invasion attempt at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. She was 81 years old. It is currently unclear if 90-year-old Clarence was harmed in any way due to conflicting claims, but TMZ reported that they were told he was not injured.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Hannah Brown reacts to brother dating her ex Jed Wyatt’s former girlfriend

Former “Bachelorette” lead Hannah Brown is taking the news of her brother Patrick Brown dating her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens in stride. “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with,” Hannah, 27, told Us Weekly. “But I love him and want him to be happy.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy