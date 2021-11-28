Scott’s ex-girlfriend and archetypal Christine Burke with whom he had reunited beneath
By moramcgarry24
Niagara Falls Reporter
5 days ago
On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the 38-year-old absoluteness brilliant was photographed alfresco celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, area he has generally brought dates, with a brunette. E! News has not absolute the character of...
Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life" Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"
Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Vinetria, didn’t have the nicest things to say about his good pal Travis Scott before they started dating. During an Instagram Q&A in January 2020, a fan asked the model to name the “worst artists out now,” to which she responded, “Um idk. Travis Scott is annoying.”
In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
Good morning, time for another Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian update you never asked for yet desperately need! These two are still very much going strong, and sources are out here chatting to People about their vibe lately. First up? How Kim feels about Pete. (Hint: He is the perfect post-divorce rebound.)
Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
Spillin’ the tea! Lala Kent is speaking out about her split from former fiancé, Randall Emmett — and those cheating allegations. During the Wednesday, December 1, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the 31-year-old talked about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion and whether she would address her breakup on camera.
Timeline is skewed! Back in March, Khloé Kardashian publicly confirmed she had reunited with her on-again, off-again baby daddy Tristan Thompson. In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to celebrate Thompson's 30th birthday while professing her love. Alongside a photo of Kardashian, the baller and their three-year-old daughter True, the Good American ambassador wrote on March 13: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before."
Merrily, ever after! Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis spend “a lot of time together” with their daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the insider says, noting that the former MLB player, 46,...
Keeping it all in the (real estate) family. Perhaps one of the most talked-about stories on Selling Sunset season 4 was the arrival of new agent Emma Hernan and her unexpected history (and drama) with show favorite, Christine Quinn. Upon the 30-year-old Emma-Leigh & Co founder’s arrival to the Oppenheim...
Internet-savvy fans think they know ex-boyfriend that Selling Sunset stars Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan have in common. The identity of the shared ex wasn’t disclosed on the Netflix show, but online sleuths think that man is Gregory Kelleher, according to The U.S. Sun. Article continues below advertisement. The storyline...
Keeping things friendly. While attending Ben Higgins‘ Bachelor Nation-studded wedding with girlfriend Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs got cozy with one of her exes: Blake Horstmann. Fellow wedding guest Wells Adams shared a group photo of the Bachelor and Bachelorette alums in attendance at the 32-year-old Indiana native’s nuptials via Instagram...
Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his new/old flame Christine Burke, almost a week after they enjoyed a night out together in West Hollywood. Scott Disick stepped out with his ex Christine Burke once again, adding fuel to the rumors that the pair are back on! The former flames, who have dated on and off since 2016, were spotted leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu the day after Thanksgiving. Scott, 38, kept it casual in a black bomber jacket, pants and baseball hat, while the 25-year-old model followed suit in a a white tank top, sweater and faded jeans. They appeared to be enjoying themselves as they walked alongside each other while exiting the celebrity hot spot.
Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
Pete Davidson's birthday was a fun time. The Saturday Night Live star, with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, by his side, bonded with rapper Flavor Flav, who even gave him one of the giant clocks he wears on his chest. Everyone except for Flav wore matching brown and black plaid clothing.
It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
When you catch Chicago PD, do you have a moment where you see Jay Halstead’s ex-girlfriend and go “I’ve seen her somewhere”?. That is understandable, Outsiders. Let’s see if we can crack this situation open with some help from Looper. Anabelle Acosta plays Camila Vega and she’s had some previous...
Before Jacqueline Avant's tragic and sudden passing, The Avants had quite the love story and built a monumental life together. See photos of the couple from over the years. The entertainment industry is currently reeling over the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant. She was shot and killed during a home invasion attempt at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. She was 81 years old. It is currently unclear if 90-year-old Clarence was harmed in any way due to conflicting claims, but TMZ reported that they were told he was not injured.
Former “Bachelorette” lead Hannah Brown is taking the news of her brother Patrick Brown dating her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens in stride. “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with,” Hannah, 27, told Us Weekly. “But I love him and want him to be happy.”
A British private investigator working for the publishers of the Sun and the former News of the World has told a BBC documentary that he tried to find out if Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, had ever had an abortion or had any “sexual diseases.”. In the documentary, entitled...
Comments / 0