Santa's sleigh was swapped for a boat in Mystic Saturday

By Taylor Hartz
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystic — Santa swapped his sleigh for a schooner sailboat Saturday when he sailed into downtown Mystic through a bitter cold wind to kick off the Christmas season. Despite the frigid chill in the air, crowds gathered along the docks to see jolly old Saint Nicholas wave from the bow of...

