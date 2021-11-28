Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence – sources

KHARTOUM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader has overhauled top intelligence positions, dismissing at least eight general intelligence officers and replacing the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The decision by Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan comes a week after he struck a...
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Appointments and dismissals made since a military takeover in Sudan last month will be reviewed and political detainees will be freed over the next two days, reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of...
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will quit if a political agreement he signed with the military last week is not implemented or fails to receive backing from political factions, a source close to him said on Wednesday. Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his...
CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council. The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding “assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders”.
MILAN (Reuters) - Luigi Gubitosi has stepped down as chief executive of Telecom Italia (TIM) with executive powers handed to group Chairman Salvatore Rossi, two sources said on Friday. The head of TIM’s Brazilian operations Pietro Labriola has been appointed director general of the group, the sources said.
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Congolese authorities on Wednesday sought to allay concerns about the arrival of Ugandan troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for an ongoing joint operation against a militia linked to Islamic State. Witnesses saw hundreds of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo as...
Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has appointed Jorge Morales as director of business development for LatAm and Caribbean as it focuses on expansion in the region. Morales will oversee the company’s strategy across local regulated markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru, while also closely monitoring developments in emerging countries such as Brazil and Chile.
EHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization. Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position....
LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. “Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated the UK’s...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow would respond if Ukraine gets drawn into any U.S “geopolitical games”, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying. Lavrov told Blinken at talks in Stockholm that Russia and...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is...
The rise of China's navy has truly been remarkable by any benchmark anyone could reasonably set. It is now numerically the world's largest fleet, and while the US Navy outweighs it, US ships are older. Maintaining those ships will be expensive, and history shows that building big fleets doesn't always...
Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
China last week fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group a total of $74.4 million for a series of infractions. Beijing said Taiwanese firms could not expect to operate in China and support the island's independence. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China was "always rude and unreasonable, and does not understand democracy,...
Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
