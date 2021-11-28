ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence – sources

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudans’s sovereign council has appointed a...

Reuters

Sudan's Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

KHARTOUM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader has overhauled top intelligence positions, dismissing at least eight general intelligence officers and replacing the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The decision by Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan comes a week after he struck a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Sudan's Hamdok to Review Appointments Made by Military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Appointments and dismissals made since a military takeover in Sudan last month will be reviewed and political detainees will be freed over the next two days, reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sudan's Hamdok Would Quit if Post-Coup Deal Not Implemented - Source

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will quit if a political agreement he signed with the military last week is not implemented or fails to receive backing from political factions, a source close to him said on Wednesday. Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council. The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding “assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders”.
WORLD
gamingintelligence.com

Pariplay appoints new director of business development for LatAm & Caribbean

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has appointed Jorge Morales as director of business development for LatAm and Caribbean as it focuses on expansion in the region. Morales will oversee the company’s strategy across local regulated markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru, while also closely monitoring developments in emerging countries such as Brazil and Chile.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nigeria’s E-Health Africa Sees Appointment of New Executive Director

EHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization. Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position....
AFRICA
whtc.com

UK uses Russia meeting to restate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. “Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated the UK’s...
POLITICS
whtc.com

Russia tells U.S. it will respond to any ‘geopolitical games’ in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow would respond if Ukraine gets drawn into any U.S “geopolitical games”, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying. Lavrov told Blinken at talks in Stockholm that Russia and...
POLITICS
whtc.com

Lukashenko says Belarusian economy is under unprecedented external pressure

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS

